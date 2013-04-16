Rap Duo Launches Hit Song and Video "Fresh in the Club"

Atlantic City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- The electrifying rap duo ktborderline launched their music video “Fresh in the Club” on YouTube last February and it has racked up over 2 million new viewers and fans already.At that rate, the popular new hip-hop group could reel in enough supporters in the next 6 months to net Gold Record status for their latest song .



Kevin Walker, aka Ke-Real, of Mays Landing, and Tommy Piccirilli, aka T-Gunnz, of Galloway Township in New Jersey are enjoying the extraordinary response to their song and video.“Once we got the video made, social media sites like YouTube and Facebook helped get it in front of the people. Now, we’ve seen it go all over the world with a click of a mouse,” said Ke-Real referring to how quickly and easily the video went viral.



The song “Fresh in the Club” is about ktborderline chillin’ in the V.I.P. room at a dance club--with all the gorgeous women, lavishness and distinctivecocktails that make those 3 letterslegendary.“The V.I.P. room is all about money. It’s the Girls, the Ciroc, and homies chillin'. That’s what we show in the video,” said Kevin Walker, Jr. aka Ke-real.



Ke-Real andT-Gunnz, first met in Nashville, TN, on a construction site. Losing contact with one another for a few years, they ran into one another again in and started working on new music.“We tried in Nashville to make it as a rap duo, and we tried individually to make it,” said Tommy Gunnz, “but it was not until we met again about 18 months ago that we rejoined to get our name in front of as many record producers as possible.” That’s when their efforts started to produce big results and grow their fan base substantially.



As is usually the reality with an “overnight success,” the process actually requires serious planning and learning through trial and error combined with rock solid execution and talent. Rapper Hasain McCoveryappears in the "Fresh in the Club" video. McCovery, whose rap name is Haz, expressed admiration for the duo. “It was a cool experience,” said Haz.“We all drove out to New York City. First, we had to go get the Lamborghini (car) featured in the video. They were financing it themselves. They were doing heavy old schoolself-promotion by showing up in person at record companies and radio stations. They were going out to different cities and doing shows. It's not like their success just came out of nowhere."



The video starts with Ke-Real and T-Gunnz stepping out of a shiny yellow Lamborghini. The club featured in the video is the atmospheric Sapony Night Club in Queens, N.Y. The music video is primarily one big party scene with the duo in a V.I.P. box, surrounded by stunningly beautiful women and alluring bottles of liquor.



"Fresh in the Club" is a good advertisement for ktborderline's style as the lyrics are edgy, but not offensive, and the chorus is catchy. They make the tune stick with a memorable hook and addictive rhythm. The music literally leaps out of the speakers and undulates through the dance floor like a contagion. Brooklyn, N.Y., hip-hop producer Money Moss created the track. Itchy House Films, which worked on videos for Three 6 Mafia, Waka Flocka Flame and Naughty By Nature, created the video with dark rich tones and energetic cuts.



"We came this far because of social media marketing,” said Ke-Real. “We can't really be in L.A., Atlanta, D.C., Philly as quickly as we’d like, so I told myself we might as well go global. Wecan travel through the whole world using the Internet to perform for fans. With the touch of my fingertips, I can be in Japan, or Italy, or NYC in seconds.”



The duo, which has nearly 100,000 Twitter followers, knew they were onto something heavy and believed the song would hit hard because of all the footwork they did. “Our goal is to hit around 4 million YouTube views. You need those kinds of numbers to generate a record deal," Gunnz said.



Atlantic City's Faheem Davis, known as DJ Fah D thinks they will go far. He played "Fresh in the Club" in Atlantic City before the video was released and said it received a good response, and packed the dance floor every time. "It has been a great reaction,” says the DJ Fah D. “People know the words now. Before it was more of, 'OK, I like the beat.' Now, they're actually singing along.”



For more information about ktborderline or their hit 'Fresh in the Club', visit their Facebook page at or see the hit video on YouTube.



