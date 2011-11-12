‘Rapid Access’ to Carry New Panasonic Toughpad™ Family of Computer Tablets

Burnsville, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2011 -- Tablet computers have really taken off in popularity since they were first released. From their portability and internet access to ability to store large amounts of data and utilize multiple applications, they offer convenience and advanced technology all in one easy-to-carry unit.



As well-liked as these tablet computers generally are by the general public, they tend not to be as sturdy and reliable for people, businesses, and government offices who need a device that is much more rugged and can withstand being used in harsh weather conditions. In addition, security features on traditional tablets are not typically up to the level that many companies require.



Rapid Access, a company that exclusively sells Panasonic Toughbook mobile and field-use computing products, recently announced that they will be among the first to carry a new Toughbook Android tablet that will literally be able to go where no tablet has ever gone before.



The Android-powered Toughbook Toughpad™ family of professional-grade tablets, which was recently unveiled by Panasonic, will be available soon at Rapid Access. The 10” Toughpad A1 and soon-to-be-released 7” Toughpad A2 tablets will feature the enhanced security, advanced device management and application eco-system that is needed by both business and government users as well as mobile workers in any industry.



Described by Rapid Access’ website as “the perfect melding of mind and muscle” the new Panasonic Android tablet is built to withstand tough working conditions.



“With the ability to withstand drops and a rugged water and dust resistant design, users have the flexibility to work freely in nearly any environment,” an article on the company’s website explained, adding that it features a 500 nit daylight-readable display and the ability to handle temperatures ranging from 14°F and 122°F.



This high-brightness daylight-viewable screen means that mobile workers like those in the military, construction, and utilities can see data and use the Panasonic Google-trademarked Android tablet no matter what the lighting conditions are like.



In addition, the Toughpad is designed with the mission-critical user in mind, offering security features such as hardware encryption, software security and administrator protected device management.



Specifically, the Toughbook Toughpad A1 utilizes security that is embedded at the hardware level and will include technology like hardware and software encryption, enhanced VPN, dual factor authentication, trusted boot and device management. This means the Toughpad A1 will be compliant with FIPS 140-2 for use by the Federal government and also HIPAA-ready for healthcare workers.



Rapid Access works exclusively with Panasonic Toughbook rugged, mobile and field-use computing products. This singular focus on the Toughbook line allows the company to be extremely knowledgeable on the entire product line and the industries we serve. It markets, designs solutions and provides support on Toughbook products to its customers. In the industries that it serves, Rapid Access' customers have come to rely on the company for assistance in selecting and configuring the correct and optimal Toughbook products to meet their specific requirements.