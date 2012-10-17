Rapid Analysis and Bottleneck Improvement Team (RABIT) White Paper Released by Pinnacle Strategies

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- Pinnacle Strategies just released a white paper about RABIT, Rapid Analysis and Bottleneck Improvement Team. To request the entire white paper go to http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com/Engineering-Rapid-Analysis-Bottleneck-Improvement-Team/. It is a tool needed by manufacturers when rapidly improved throughput is required. Companies including BP and FMC Technologies have utilized the RABIT methodology quite successfully. The RABIT methodology, a proprietary approach, concentrates on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide. Industry leaders using this approach have realized 20% more output in just two months.



Mark Woeppel, President and CEO of Pinnacle Strategies, said, “RABIT is drawn from the company’s own staff. We help recruit appropriate personnel from across our client’s business. Guided by Pinnacle Strategy consultants, the new team starts to apply highly effective new project management skills. Each day manufacturers see practical, concrete improvements in workflow.”



Rune Thoresen, Global Manager, of FMC Technologies, commented, "The first focus of RABIT was to get the bottlenecked process up and going. The second and third goals were to speed up the process of getting product from vendors then to manufacturing.” The first major success was in bringing the design documentation needed to assist manufacturing from a start time of 240 days to 110 days. These results in cycle time were accomplished in just six weeks. The RABIT process brought structure, methodology, and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for long-term success.



