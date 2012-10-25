Rapid Analysis Team by Pinnacle Strategies Provides Twenty Percent Improved Output in Two Months

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- RABIT process, a proprietary system by Pinnacle Strategies, addresses entrenched problems and solves them with a strategy known as Critical Chain Project Management. RABIT is an acronym for Rapid Analysis and Bottleneck Improvement Team. When project deadlines are falling like dominoes and problems are multiplying manufacturers need a RABIT. When systemic problems remain unaddressed, every deadline is in constant jeopardy. Each failure to deliver a project as promised, impacts the bottom-line; it also impacts client satisfaction, reputation, and repeat customers.



Manufacturing journalist, Thomas R. Cutler recently contributed a feature article in AutomationMedia.com, titled, “Pinpointing the Real Source of Project Management Snafus.” Cutler profiled the different approaches used by Pinnacle Strategies.



"Success, itself, rests on effective project management, so it's hard to understand why more businesses don't do a better job of it," pondered Mark Woeppel, President and CEO of Pinnacle Strategies. Companies have a habit of dealing with the fallout of project management disasters after they happen, rather than identifying and implementing a workable solution before problems arise.



Poor engineering project processes invariably result in late placement of purchase orders, affecting product delivery; late award of installation contracts, affecting service dates as well as construction cost overruns to catch up. Too often these impacts cause a compromise in scope or features promised and a delay in the delivery of project.



The most common approach used when dealing with project completion uncertainty is adding safety time into each of the task duration estimates during the planning phase. Often so much time is added to individual tasks that "safety time" comprises the majority of the planned project duration. Fixing the project task estimation strategy is not enough.



The immediate effects of the RABIT process improve the performance of a bottleneck area, to reduce or eliminate work backlog, and sustain the improved throughput levels. The long-term effect of the RABIT process produces a paradigm shift in team behavior...a permanent change for the better that propels the team towards improved productivity and the company towards profitability.



The RABIT process was developed from years of practical experience in critical chain project management and consistently produces dramatic increases in process output. Unlike most process improvement methodologies which include metrics and promise little, Woeppel promises 20% more output in two months.



Pinnacle Strategies (http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com) is an international management consulting firm delivering operations management excellence. The company brings decades of process improvement experience; these talents cross an array of industry sectors (aerospace to oil and gas and beyond) as well as many processes (complex manufacturing including Engineer-to-Order). Pinnacle Strategies increases shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth.



