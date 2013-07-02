Rapid City Exchange Review: Possibly the Next Best Thing to Craigslist - Rapid City Classifieds

Rapid City, SD -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- RapidCityExchange.Com, a local family-run website, recently announced their come back to the World Wide Web after several enhancements on their website interface. Good news for advertisers since they can now post-free classified ads and let people know about their products. For buyers, RapidCityExchange.Com provides safe, convenient and cost-effective options for trades and retails.



“After exploring the Internet with local small ads, we almost failed to find what we needed. While every city we have moved to has their own classified website, it is very obvious that Rapid City needs a quality online market place and that is why the website was born” says Chris Flavin, CEO of Rapid City Exchange Rapid City, South Dakota.



The concept of the website is as simple as 1-2-3. Fill out the form, add up to 3 images and submit. Upon approval of your account, the ads will become visible to everyone. Once signed up for an account, advertisers can use their time making the most eye-catching ads. Users can post an unlimited number of ads, and the site is built with spam protection software which subjects anyone for removal once caught violating the site’s terms and conditions. How great is that!



To date, there are hundreds of advertisers and buyers enjoying the service. In some testimonials, there are folks foreseeing the potential of RapidCityExchange.com to be the next Craigslist in our town, and honestly I hope it does.



“We set up RapidCityExchange.Com to allow local people to buy and sell products and services the safest way possible” Flavin says.



In comparison to other local websites, RapidCityExchange.com is affordable. They promise that ads will always be free but for advertisers who want to upgrade the entire team, they will always be willing to entertain them. Although the website creates a fair fight for advertisers, they still give priority to premium upgrades to the users, these upgrades are 100% optional. These upgrades I believe will be very beneficial as the site grows in popularity. They claim they receive at least 300 visitors a day and growing. For customizing ads, the website also allows users to edit or change the ad details as they wish. You can even upgrade your ad that is already made.



As for potential buyers, RapidCityExchange.com allows a simple reply to the ad button, which serves as the easiest way to contact the advertiser. On the same page, the advertiser will be easily notified through their email address and when you sign into your account it lets you know you have a new message. From here, they can exchange messages until they come up with some sort of deal.



RapidCityExchange.com is something new and fresh for our community. I’ll spread the word and maybe you will do the same. It’s owned by a local military family that had a vision and I think once people find out about the site it will be something we can relate to using. Hey…I saw your ad on Rapid City Exchange…would you take $5 for it. Only a matter of time we’re saying this!



Rapid City Exchange LLC

Admin@RapidCityExchange.Com

Rapid City, South Dakota

http://RapidCityExchange.Com