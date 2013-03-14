Highlands Ranch, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- The Adoba® Eco Hotel Rapid City hosted the local Chamber Mixer on March 12th, with an out of the ordinary socially responsible twist; a celebrated PB&J contest to benefit Feeding South Dakota and families within Rapid City. This creative collaboration brought together the event’s attendees and put a fun spin to the monthly mixer. The PB&J teams prepared over 600 sandwiches.



Lauren Forsch Development Associate for Feeding South Dakota said, “We are very thankful to partner with a brand like Adoba® Hotel that encourages both community members and guests alike to embrace their mission of “Travel with a Purpose and Change the World Today.” The Adoba® Eco Hotel team and the PB&J participants really stepped up and exceeded our expectations by hosting such a fun and highly successful event that will make a positive impact on, and provide a special treat to, more than 600 children in need within our community.”



The evening mixer offered a line-up of activities that included; the Adoba brands first venture with Feeding South Dakota and hosting the famed PB&J contest, organic hors d'oeuvres and entrée samples from the soon to be launched NEW organic menu and several sustainable wines. Another top billing for the evening was the guided tours of the property’s newly renovated eco-friendly guestrooms. The renovated guestrooms will offer one of the hottest sustainable designs in the industry.



“The Adoba® Eco Hotel green DNA is built on caring for the communities in which we operate, so Global Stewardship comes naturally to us. Yes, our brand focuses on environmental practices and design, but equally important is our commitment to enriching the communities we operate within. This event was the perfect venue to include an activity that would allow for so many local leaders to do something good for the community and have fun at the same time,” said Adrienne Pumphrey, Global Head of the Adoba® Brand. It was a huge success and impressive to see a community of individual’s come together in such a good cause.



In Rapid City, the Feeding South Dakota organization distributed 26,000 pounds of food in 1985. The number continues to grow each year, and in 2012 over 3.1 million pounds was distributed. They expect that number to reach 4 million by 2015.



About Atmosphere Hospitality Management

Denver-based Atmosphere Hospitality Management http://www.atmospherehospitalitymanagement.com are the proud owners of the Adoba Eco Hotel® Brand. Atmosphere is a progressive, innovative hotel management company. Founded in 2010, Atmosphere Hospitality Management has experience managing all recognized national branded properties, restaurants and independent resorts Atmosphere Hospitality Management has a significant head-start as the hotel management company synonymous with green hotel design, construction, socially responsible operating standards, and sustainable profitable practices



AboutFeeding South Dakota

Feeding South Dakota is the state’s largest charitable hunger relief organization whose mission is to eliminate hunger in South Dakota with distribution centers in Sioux Falls, Pierre and Rapid City. In 2012, Feeding South Dakota secured and distributed over 12.5 million pounds of quality nutritious donated and purchased food providing 10.4 million meals to individuals in need. Feeding South Dakota is able to distribute this food through its network of more than 350 charitable organizations across the state. These organizations then provide this food to individuals who are “food insecure” through youth programs, senior centers, on-site feeding programs, emergency food pantries, after school programs, and homeless shelters. For more information on Feeding South Dakota, please visit http://www.feedingsouthdakota.org.