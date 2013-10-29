Rapid Growth at Trilogiq USA Leads to Canadian Expansion

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Trilogiq USA recently announced another significant aspect of growth, Trilogiq Canada Corporation. The expansion was due to an increase in manufacturing distribution centers and quickly expanding Canadian customer-base. Trilogiq Canada Corporation was established as a subsidiary of Trilogiq USA.



The company sees extraordinary opportunities to grow in Canada. Customer service and support is greatly enhanced for all Canadian customers with the addition of Russell Fedun who will serve as the Sales Engineer and Material Handling Specialist for Trilogiq Canada.



Prior to joining Trilogiq Canada, Fedun was employed by Phase II Material Handling Inc. as General Sales Manager. He was instrumental in analyzing and designing a well-developed sales strategy for the majority of Toyota North America Assembly Plants generating sales in excess of $17 million dollars in Canada and the USA. Fedun was also with Mannesmann Demag as Senior Sales and worked within a team environment which was instrumental in implementing analytical, creative, strategic and innovative skills required in building from zero population a network of nine dealers generating sales of over $2.5 million in three years, specializing fork lift equipment.



Tim Floyd, National Sales Director for Trilogiq USA commented, “Trilogiq has many great customers in Canada that will benefit from this local sales support based in the GTA. Fedun’s twenty years of International Sales and Project management experience in the Material Handling Industry, makes him a welcomed addition to the Trilogiq team of specialists. We are actively looking for opportunities to present our full product offering to companies interested in improving their material flow and lean manufacturing environment.”



Fedun shared his excitement about Trilogiq Canada and said, “The reason for selecting Trilogiq as a company that I wanted to be associated with was that they are on the cusp of many exciting programs in the Lean Manufacturing sector to which I have been associated with for the past 17 years as a Sales Engineer / General Sales Manager providing lean solutions to all Toyota plants, Subaru, MTD, and Bayer Rubber. Trilogiq stood out as an exciting opportunity offering more than tube and joint solutions but developing with our resources and customer’s concepts lean solutions to reduce waste, implement ergonomic solutions, and improve productivity and efficiency. We do stand out in front of customer’s eyes as a leader in our field in offering solutions. Each and every person at Trilogiq is on the same page to help customers succeed – this is teamwork and that makes for a very successful relationship with our customer and future growth,” noted Fedun.



About Trilogiq USA and Trilogiq Canada

Trilogiq USA (http://www.trilogiqusa.com) was founded in 2000 to provide material handling solutions to manufacturing organizations, with an initial focus on the automotive industry. Trilogiq USA was a pioneer in identifying automotive industry manufacturing successes and adapting solutions to other industries including aerospace, electronics, appliances, and logistics. Working in all production and manufacturing industry sectors including distribution and warehousing, has made Trilogiq USA the first full-service implementer of best-practice production process improvement solutions.



Trilogiq USA and now Trilogiq Canada are the creators of holistic material handling solutions including in-house engineering capabilities, proprietary products, purchased products, as well as custom designed solutions. The company delivers engineered to order material handling applications to the manufacturing industry. While the specialty is turnkey projects taken from design to delivery, experience ranges from large turnkey projects to specific, single application development, and any specialty projects. All of these services are available throughout North America.



Tilogiq Canada may be reached at 866-631-8524. Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA.



TRILOGIQ USA

http:///www.trilogiqusa.com

Sarah Cunningham

Marketing Coordinator

PR@trilogiqusa.com

734.464.7430