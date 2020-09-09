Rapid Growth of Triple-Play Services in Developing Countries Driving the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2020 -- According to a P&S Intelligence, the global mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market is projected to attain a value of $127.1 billion by 2030, and it is predicted to progress at a 6.5% CAGR during the time period (2020–2030). The factors that are leading to the growth of the market are increasing popularity of triple-pay services in developing countries, segment-targeted pricing and advanced marketing strategies, increasing penetration of mobile devices and need for lost-cost mobile services.



Request to get the sample copy of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/mobile-virtual-network-operator-market/report-sample



The person just has to pay for the services they want to avail, which is driving the demand for prepaid services. When geography is taken into consideration, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to advance at the fastest pace in the coming years in the MVNO market. The market in the region is being driven by the growing number of collaborations among mobile phone manufacturers and service providers.



This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the mobile virtual network operator market



* Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants

* Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential

* Potential of on-demand logistics services, so the market players make informed decisions on the sales of their offerings

* Competitive scenario of various market segments across key countries in several regions for uncovering market opportunities for the stakeholders

* Major players operating in the market and their service offerings

* Recent strategic developments by the major players in the market



Browse report overview with detailed TOC on "Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Research Report: By Service Type (Discount, Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Business, Retail, Migrant, Cellular M2M, Roaming), Category (Postpaid MVNO, Prepaid MVNO), Business Model (Full MVNO, Service MVNO, Reseller MVNO), Subscriber (Consumer, Enterprise) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" at:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/mobile-virtual-network-operator-market



Other than this, the rising number of mobile subscribers, growing usage of mobile data, large population, and surging smartphone penetration are also driving the MVNO market in this region. The disposable income of people in APAC has led to the growing adoption of smartphones, which, in turn, is leading to the increased usage of mobile data. Hence, MVNO providers are expanding their footprint in the region for adding more customers and strengthening their hold on the market.



Product launches by companies operating in the MVNO market is also resulting in the growth of the domain. The players are focusing towards gaining a larger foothold of the market. For example, in June 2018, and ethnic MVNO in Spain, Lebara Movil, launched 4G services over Vodafone's network. The enterprise is providing 4G bundled plans along with new 4G SIMs, in case the existing SIM owned by customers is not compatible.



In conclusion, the demand for MVNO services is growing due to the surging penetration of mobile devices, new product launches, and rising utilization of mobile data across the globe.



The research includes detailed analysis of;



Based on Service Type

* Discount

* Telecom

* Media & Entertainment

* Business

* Retail

* Migrant

* Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

* Roaming



Based on Category

* Postpaid MVNO

* Prepaid MVNO



Based on Business Model

* Full MVNO

* Service MVNO

* Reseller MVNO



Based on Subscriber

* Consumer

* Enterprise



More Reports by P&S Intelligence



Mobile VPN Market

The global mobile virtual private network (VPN) market is expected to reach $1,560.7 million by 2023. The rising threats to cyber security, growing demand for remote accessibility of data in business organizations, and increasing organizational need for secure wireless accessibility to critical applications are the key factors driving the growth of the market.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/mobile-virtual-private-network-products-market



Mobile POS Terminals Market

With time, the preference for cashless payments is rising, as is the focus of businesses to give their customers a better experience. These two factors are together predicted to drive the global mobile point-of-sale (POS) market at a 17.9% CAGR during 2020–2030 (forecast period); the market reached $19.5 billion in 2019.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/mobile-point-of-sale-mpos-terminals-market



About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.