Rapid Growth Reported for Stainless Cable Railing as Bespoke Railing Designs Are a Hit

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- Despite the economic downturn, many companies are still managing to thrive by offering innovative solutions to niche needs. One such is Stainless Cable Railing, which has reported a more than 200% increase in growth from 2011 to 2012, thanks to a combination of business strategies that have allowed customers to reap the benefits of artisanship for the price of mass-produced items.



Stainless Cable Railing offer stainless steel cable railing, stainless steel turnbuckles, and aluminum cabling in bespoke configurations that create a “do it yourself” kit for a customised railing design that is easy to install and build. The stainless steel cabling is offered to customers at wholesale prices, meaning the service offered is unbeatable in the current marketplace.



Clients contact the sales team at Stainless Cable Railing with the deck plan and dimensions of their space and the kind of railings they’d like to order, whereupon they can choose from a variety of colors, styles and materials. The design team then create and compose all the requisite components along with accompanying drawings to be delivered to the client, who can assemble them with ease.



The unusual strategy allows the company to meet the exact needs of customers while keeping prices low, meaning a double-win for the consumer. The website offers a guide to installation, measuring, worksheets and tools, as well as a photo gallery of previous installations to give clients a flavour of how versatile the product can be.



A spokesperson for the company explained, “We’ve reported impressive growth statistics over the previous year because when an idea is a good one, it catches on fast. It only takes one person in a neighborhood to install one of our products to get the whole street talking, and we’ve seen this ripple-effect in our sales. The work we do, from sales to design to manufacture, all comes from the central priority of putting the customer first. This has been the key to our success, so we’re going to continue to develop our strategies with this in mind.”



About Stainless Cable Railing

Stainless Cable Railing has grown tremendously since its inception back in 2008. They design and manufacture modern style marine grade 316 stainless steel cable railing hand rail systems in aluminum or stainless steel. Since their handrails are shipped with every piece that is required to complete the handrail, it is very easy for the do-it-yourself home owner or any type of contractor to install. For more information, please visit: http://stainlesscablerailing.com/