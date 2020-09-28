Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization Is Propelling the Growth of the Global Geographic Information Software (GIS) in Agriculture Market

Delta, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- The Geographic Information Software (GIS) in agriculture market is projected to grow at a robust rate in the forecasted period. The growth of the market is attributed to rising population, rapid urbanization and industrialization and food insecurity. GIS in agriculture helps in monitoring and management of soil, irrigation land and control of agricultural resources.Along with this, it also plays vital role in crop production, reducing costs, and managing land resources more efficiently.



According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report "Global Geographic Information Software (GIS) in Agriculture Market Analysis, 2020", the Global Geographic Information Software (GIS) in Agriculture market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2020-25. Based on Application, Irrigation monitoring segment is also growing at a steady rate. Irrigation is the most important inputs for sustainable agricultural production. The geographic information software monitors the delivery of irrigation water and helps in generation of irrigation water demand based on crop, soil and climate.



"Global Geographic Information Software (GIS) in Agriculture Market Analysis, 2020" provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry potential, key factors impacting sales and purchase decisions, hotspots, and opportunities available for Geographic Information Software (GIS) in Agriculture providers across the Globe. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key strategic imperatives for success for competitors along with strategic factorial indexing measuring competitor's capabilities on 16 parameters. This will help companies in the formulation of Go to Market Strategies and identifying the blue ocean for its offerings.



Rising Emergence of GIS Technology in Asia-Pacific Region

Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to witness rapid growth rate during 2020-25. The rising emergence of GIS technology in the agriculture in the developing counties such India is due to depleting water level, shortage of land for agriculture on account of rapid industrialization and urbanization are a serious cause of concern.The rising adoption of GIS solution is due to bolstering population in the countries is imposing great threats to future food security.Apart from this, government are inclining more towards GIS solution in order to helps the farmer analysis soil data and suggesting them which crops should be planted. Thus, this is anticipated to propel the growth of the Geographic Information Software (GIS) in Agriculture Market in the forthcoming period as stated in MarkNtel Advisors' research report "Global Geographic Information Software (GIS) in Agriculture Market Analysis, 2020".



According to MarkNtel Advisors', the key players with a considerable market share in the Global Geographic Information Software (GIS) in Agriculture market areTrimble Inc, Autodesk Inc, Computer Aided Development Corporation, Earth Observing System, Environmental System Research Institute (ESRI), Geosoft Inc., Hexagon AB, Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co., Ltd, L3 Harris Technology, Oracle Corporation, Parrot SA, Pitney Bowes Inc, Supermap Software, Takor Group Ltd, Topcon Corporation.



Market Segmentation:

1. By Application (Crop Monitoring, Soil Analysis, Irrigation Monitoring, Others)

2. By Solution (Cloud, On Premise)

3. By Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

4. By Country (US, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Spain, UK, Germany, France, Italy,China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia,Israel, South Africa, Kenya),

5. By Company (Trimble Inc, Autodesk Inc, Computer Aided Development Corporation, Earth Observing System, Environmental System Research Institute (ESRI), Geosoft Inc., Hexagon AB, Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co., Ltd, L3 Harris Technology, Oracle Corporation, Parrot SA, Pitney Bowes Inc, Supermap Software, Takor Group Ltd, Topcon Corporation.etc.)



