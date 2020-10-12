Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2020 -- Global Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests Market Size, Status And Forecast 2020-2026



Top Companies in the Global Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests Market: Abbott,BD,Quidel,bioMrieux,CorisBioconcept,Meridian Bioscience,Response Biomedical (acquired by OrbiMed),Princeton BioMeditech Corporation,SA Scientific,Sekisui Diagnostics,Thermo Fisher Scientific and others.



Recent Developments



In 2017, the FDA re-classified RIDTs from class I to class II devices, and now requires RIDTs to meet specific minimum criteria for sensitivity and specificity.



Sensitivity



Compared to RT-PCR, FDA-cleared RIDTs must achieve 80% sensitivity for detection of influenza A and influenza B viruses.



Compared to viral culture, FDA-cleared RIDTs must achieve 90% sensitivity for detection of influenza A and 80% sensitivity to detect influenza B viruses.



Specificity



Compared to RT-PCR, FDA-cleared RIDTs must achieve 95% specificity for detection of influenza A and influenza B viruses.



Compared to viral culture, FDA-cleared RIDTs must achieve 95% specificity for detection of influenza A and influenza B viruses.



Global Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests Market Split by Product Type and Applications:



This report segments the global Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests market on the basis of Types are:



Influenza A

Influenza B



On the basis of Application, the Global Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests market is segmented into:



Hospital

Clinic

Household



Regional Analysis For Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests Market:



For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluates key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



