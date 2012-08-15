Rapid Product Development Group, Inc. (RPDG) Expands Stereolithography Department

Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2012 -- Rapid Product Development Group, Inc. (RPDG) has announced the addition of a new Hi-Resolution Stereolithography 8000 System and two Viper SI Systems from 3D Systems Corp. RPDG will also be adding Accura 25 plastic material, a durable ABS-like material.



Tony Moran, CEO of RPDG commented, "The additional equipment will help us serve our North America customer ba se with the latest technology. It will also expand our capacity and increase our material offerings. We are committed to providing the highest quality manufacturing services possible."



About RPDG

Rapid Product Development Group, Inc. (RPDG) is a manufacturing and product development firm with quality, speed and customer service at the core of our corporate culture.



RPDG serves a global clientele in the automotive, computer, consumer products, healthcare and industrial equipment industry. The diverse customer requirements are met through our team of highly-skilled engineering and manufacturing professionals. RPDG provides the following turnkey solutions that combine development and manufacturing into one seamless process:



RPDG is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information contact RPDG via e-mail at info@RPDG.com or the web at http://www.RPDG.com