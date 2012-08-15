Rapid Product Development Group, Inc. Selected to the 2012 Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies

Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2012 -- Rapid Product Development Group, Inc. (RPDG) has been inducted into 2012 Inc. 500 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The Inc. 500 recognizes the most dynamic, growing entrepreneurial companies that are changing the business landscape. RPDG has achieved this award for the third time.



Tony Moran, Founder & CEO, comments, "We are thrilled to be recognized for our well-planned, strategic growth, while maintaining our mission to the continuous development of innovative services to support the highest level of quality to our customers."



About Inc.

The 2012 Inc. 500 list measures revenue growth from 2008 through 2011. "The Inc. 5000 provides the most comprehensive look ever at the most important part of the economy – the entrepreneurial part," said Inc. 5000 project manager Jim Melloan.



Inc., is the only major business magazine dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, and delivers real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. It provides hands-on tools and market-tested strategies for managing people, finances, sales, marketing, and technology. A Mansueto Ventures LLC publication, Inc., inspires and informs, with cutting-edge coverage that reflects their readers’ energy, brashness, and imagination. To learn more go to: http://www.inc.com



About RPDG

Rapid Product Development Group, Inc. (RPDG) is a manufacturing and product development firm with quality, speed and customer service at the core of our corporate culture.



RPDG serves a global clientele in the automotive, computer, consumer products, healthcare and industrial equipment industry. The diverse customer requirements are met through our team of highly-skilled engineering and manufacturing professionals. RPDG provides turnkey manufacturing solutions that combine prototype development and production manufacturing into one seamless process



RPDG is headquartered in San Diego, CA with global facilities in Mexico, China, and the UK. For further information please visit http://www.RPDG.com.