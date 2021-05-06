New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2021 -- Development of application-specific grades, low cycle time, expected increase in supply capacity with forwarding integration, and high demand for product modification and development are some factors driving the market growth.



The global Rapid Prototyping Materials Market is forecast to reach USD 2.70 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for products manufactured with the help of 3D printing technology from various industries will enhance the growth of the market for rapid prototyping material in the next few years. Rising demand for the technology to better the overall efficiency of the production and designing process is anticipated to propel the market growth. Inventions across the globe combined with Technological advancements are anticipated to boost the demand for rapid prototyping materials in many industries, including healthcare and aerospace & defense.



The rapid prototyping materials market in the U.S. is expected to witness growth because of increasing manufacturing of 3D printed products. Along with this, the rising adoption of 3D printed products in critical industries like aerospace and medical is expected to thrive in the market. The rising number of R&D initiatives relating to the rapid prototyping in the U.S. is also anticipated to benefit market growth.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include: 3D Systems Corporation, Arkema S.A, Stratasys, Ltd., Royal DSM N.V., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Materialise NV, Oxford Performance Materials, Golden Plastics, Renishaw PLC, Arcam AB, among others.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Rapid Prototyping Materials market.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Polymers



Metals



Ceramics



End- User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Aerospace & Defense



Healthcare



Transportation



Construction Goods & Electronics



Manufacturing & Construction



Others



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Filament



Ink



Powder



The Rapid Prototyping Materials Market Report Offers:



Deep insights into the Rapid Prototyping Materials market landscape



Key details about the regional segmentation of the Rapid Prototyping Materials market



Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends



Comprehensive impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the Rapid Prototyping Materials industry



Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry



Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Rapid Prototyping Materials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Rapid Prototyping Materials Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Rapid Prototyping Materials Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Rapid Prototyping Materials Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Rapid Prototyping Materials Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



