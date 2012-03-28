Recently published research from GBI Research, "Rapid Tests and Point of Care Market to 2017 - Clinical Chemistry Tests to be the Major Revenue Generator", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2012 -- GBI Research's report, "Rapid Tests and Point of Care Market to 2017 - Clinical Chemistry Tests to be the Major Revenue Generator", provides key data, information and analysis on the global rapid tests and point of care (POC) market. The report provides information on the market landscape, the competitive landscape and market trend information on three rapid tests and POC market categories: clinical chemistry rapid tests and POC, immunochemistry rapid tests, and hematology rapid tests. The report provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting these categories and key analytical content on the market's dynamics. The report also provides profiles of the major companies operating in the rapid tests and POC market and a detailed analysis of the pipeline products in each category. Furthermore, the report reviews the details of important merger and acquisition deals that have taken place in the rapid tests and POC market over the past four years. The report is compiled using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Key geographies covered include the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia and Brazil.
- The market size of three rapid tests and POC market categories - clinical chemistry rapid tests and POC, immunochemistry rapid tests, and hematology rapid tests.
- Annualized market revenue data from 2003 to 2010, forecast forward for 7 years to 2017.
- Qualitative analysis of key market trends, market drivers and restraints of each category within the rapid tests and POC market.
- The report also covers information on the leading players in the market and the leading technologies.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments that are driving the global rapid tests and POC market.
- Design and develop your product's development, marketing and sales strategies.
- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying market the players with the most innovative pipeline.
- Develop market entry and market expansion strategies.
- Identify the key players best positioned to take advantage of emerging market opportunities.
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying the products most likely to ensure a robust return.
- What's the next big thing in the rapid tests and POC market landscape? Identify, understand and capitalize.
- Make more informed business decisions with the aid of insightful and in-depth analysis of the global rapid tests and POC market and the factors shaping it.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: F. Hoffmann - La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare (Subsidiary of Siemens AG), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), bioMerieux S.A. (Subsidiary of Merieux Alliance Group), DiaSorin S.p.A
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Immuno Chemistry Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2017
- Clinical Chemistry Reagents, Analyzers and Test Kits - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2017
- Canada In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2017 - Clinical Chemistry Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology And Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture
- United Kingdom In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2017- Clinical Chemistry Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology and Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture
- In Vitro Diagnostic Companies Analysis
- China In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2017- Clinical Chemistry Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology and Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture
- Australia In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2017- Clinical Chemistry Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology and Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture
- South Africa In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2017- Clinical Chemistry Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology and Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture
- Germany In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2017- Clinical Chemistry Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology and Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture
- Netherlands In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2017- Clinical Chemistry Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology And Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture