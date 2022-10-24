Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment Market Supposed to Reach US$ 1120.7 Million by 2028

Los Angeles, United States -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2022 -- Rapid thermal processing (RTP) is a semiconductor manufacturing process which heats silicon wafers to temperatures exceeding 1,000°C for not more than a few seconds. During cooling wafer temperatures must be brought down slowly to prevent dislocations and wafer breakage due to thermal shock.This report mainly studies rapid thermal processing equipment market.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment market size is estimated to be worth US$ 751 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1120.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Lamp-based accounting for % of the Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While R&D segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.



The main manufacturers of Global Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment include Applied Materials, Mattson Technology, etc. These top two manufacturers hold a market share about 70%. The Asia-Pacific region accounts for 65% of the world market share, of which China has the largest share, accounting for about 37% of the world market share. In terms of product, lamp-based is the largest segment, with a share about 77%. And in terms of application, the equipment is most widely used for industrial production, followed by research and development.



The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market's growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2017 to 2028. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2017 to 2028. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2017 to 2028, manufacturer from 2017 to 2022, region from 2017 to 2022, and global price from 2017 to 2028.



A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert's opinions have been taken to understand the market better.



Key Players Mentioned in the Global Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment Market Research Report:



Applied Materials

Mattson Technology

Kokusai Electric

Ultratech(Veeco?

Centrotherm

AnnealSys

JTEKT Thermo System

ECM

CVD Equipment Corporation

SemiTEq



Global Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment Market Segmentation by Product:



Lamp-based

Laser-based



Global Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment Market Segmentation by Application:



R&D

Industrial Production



Key questions answered in the report:



What is the growth potential of the Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment market?



Which product segment will grab a lion's share?



Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?



Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?



What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment industry in the years to come?



What are the key challenges that the global Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment market may face in future?



Which are the leading companies in the global Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment market?



Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?



Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment market?



