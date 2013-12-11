Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- The liver, the body’s largest internal organ, plays a vital role in the body’s ability to chemically break down everything that enters the body, whether it is through food consumption, medications or dangerous environmental pollutants by producing bile, a yellowish-green digestive fluid that is stored in the gallbladder. Bile passes through the ducts to the small intestine where it plays a vital role in emulsifying fats. If the body becomes burdened with an overabundance of toxins and/or fats, the liver may become overwhelmed and sluggish which often leads to weight gain and difficulty losing unwanted weight.



Cleansing and detoxifying can aid the liver in producing more efficient bile, which in turn helps the body to more efficiently and effectively break down fat, flushing it from the system. Detox Formula contains two of the most powerful natural detoxifying agents, Silybum marianum and Glutathione, which work together to increase the liver’s ability to detoxify the blood, eliminate waste and improve liver health.



In addition to Detox Formula, Diet Doc offers an impressive collection of prescription diet pills and vitamin and mineral supplements that are essential to healthy and rapid weight loss. These special diet products cannot be found on store shelves and are available to qualified patients by prescription only.



Committed to providing patients with the purest, safest and most effective diet products available on today’s market, Diet Doc manufactures all prescription diet products in their own, fully licensed, FDA approved, U.S. based pharmacies. Diet products will be delivered directly to patient’s doors and will include a Certificate of Analysis, performed by a third party laboratory, detailing the quality and quantity of all active ingredients.



For added convenience, patients can join the thousands of Americans that have improved their health by losing excess weight simply by calling the company, thus eliminating the need for costly and time consuming visits to local weight loss clinics. By utilizing the most current technology, patients in even the most remote locations in the country can benefit from Diet Doc’s all-inclusive, medically guided hCG diet plans and impressive collection of healthy living supplements, including new Detox formula, without leaving the comfort of their own home.



Call the company today to speak to a professional weight loss expert and to take advantage of the 25% holiday savings offer when ordering Diet Doc’s Detox Formula and other diet products and supplements.



To ensure the highest level of health during rapid weight loss, Diet Doc recommends using their new Detox Formula to cleanse the liver of dangerous toxins and excess fats.