Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Diet Doc offers everyone the opportunity for safe and rapid weight loss, joining the thousands that the company has already successfully guided toward better health by losing unhealthy excess fat with prescription hCG diet plans. Diet Doc patients are largely successful in achieving their immediate and long term weight loss goals because the company does not offer a fad diet nor does it promise overnight weight loss miracles. It does, however, offer everyone the opportunity to lose unhealthy, unwanted and embarrassing excess fat with an all-inclusive weight loss experience that entails professional staff working side by side with each patient every step of the way.



Subsequent to a medical evaluation, patients will speak directly with an in-house Diet Doc physician who will review and assess the patient’s entire system to evaluate, identify and resolve any barriers that may be preventing safe and rapid weight loss. Certified nutritionists will work closely with each patient to design diet plans that are specific to the patient’s age, gender, activity level and lifestyle and compatible with almost any medical condition. Diet plans are created for all shapes and sizes and for those who are struggling to lose that last difficult 10 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. The patient is then paired with a specially trained rapid weight loss coach who is always eager to answer questions and lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement throughout each phase of the patient’s life changing rapid weight loss journey.



The uniquely designed diet plans don’t solely involve prescription hCG treatments, they also incorporate a wide range of healthy and delicious food choices and menu options that patients find interesting while the rapid weight loss sustains their motivation. Qualified patients will also be provided a prescription for Diet Doc’s 100% pure hCG treatments, which are typically administered once daily under medical supervision. This powerful combination of medication and proper diet turns the body into a fat burning machine by signaling the brain to release years of unused, stored fat that has been trapped in the cells of the body.



Because the company utilizes the most current technology, patients can begin their personal weight loss journey from the comfort of their own living room simply by calling the company or logging onto the computer, eliminating the need for costly and time consuming visits to weight loss clinics. For added convenience, all diet products and prescription hCG will be delivered directly to each patient’s door and will be accompanied by a Certificate of Analysis, performed by a third party laboratory, detailing the quality and quantity of all active ingredients.



Diet Doc makes it possible for everyone to improve their health by losing excess weight naturally, safely and rapidly. The experts encourage everyone that has been unsuccessful in the past to call today to schedule a free and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



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San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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