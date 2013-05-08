Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- In the 1950s, Dr. A.T.W. Simeons developed the original hCG diet plans that were successful in promoting quick weight loss when patients followed a restricted, 500-calorie per day diet along with the administration of small doses of the hormone, hCG. Decades of scientific research has allowed Diet Doc to reinvent the original hCG diet plans by delivering pure, prescription strength hCG, coupled with safe, satisfying, nutritionist-designed diet plans that are rich in essential nutrients and customized to each individual's personal nutritional and medical needs. By allowing a less restrictive caloric intake, along with pure prescription hCG, patients are safely losing an average of one pound per day, ranking Diet Doc as among the leaders in medically supervised quick weight loss plans.



Once patients make the decision to live a healthier, happier life by losing excess weight, a simple yet detailed medical evaluation is followed by a consultation with an in-house physician, after which prescription hCG will be prescribed. The most preferred method of hCG delivery among patients is injectable solution; however, some patients choose sublingual tablets or oral hCG drops. In addition to the convenience of injectable hCG solution, this method provides further benefit by producing more rapid weight loss while also suppressing the appetite and preventing muscle loss during dieting. Enriched with essential energy boosting Vitamin B12, patients are shedding pounds and inches without experiencing between meal cravings, hunger or loss of energy. The prescribed hCG will be used with diet plans designed by certified nutritionists that are high in protein and low in carbohydrates incorporating the specific nutritional needs of each particular patient. These new, improved hCG diet plans are capable of burning excess fat rapidly and in the typically hard to lose areas of the body, such as the underarms, hips, thighs and stomach.



Diet Doc patients are never alone during the journey to a healthier lifestyle. The specially trained and dedicated staff is passionate about providing each patient with unlimited support, guidance and encouragement and is available 6 days per week via email or phone. Each patient's diet experience is supervised by Diet Doc doctors and constant communication is used to monitor weight loss progress. By equipping each patient with the powerful tools to lose excess weight and the education to continually make healthy food choices Diet Doc is helping patients sustain long term weight maintenance, monitoring and medically supervising each patient's quick weight loss journey, helping thousands successfully achieve weight loss goals.



Diet Doc creates diet plans specific to each patient's personal medical and dietary needs, creating plans for those who have struggled to lose that difficult last 10 pounds to those who need to lose 100 pounds or more. With plans available to fit comfortably into any budget, Diet Doc is making safe and quick weight loss affordable to almost everyone, nationwide, and at the end of a simple yet life-changing telephone call.



