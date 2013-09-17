Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Being overweight or obese not only interferes with one’s quality of life, placing numerous restrictions on what one may or may not do, but also poses countless very significant health compromise. From flying on planes, riding on buses to joining in on a simple game of volleyball with friends, carrying extra weight can limit the activities that one may choose to participate in. Making simple lifestyle changes and taking proper care of the body by slimming the waistline now can lead to a more active, longer, healthier and more fulfilling future.



Diet Doc’s new, modified hCG diet plans are getting Americans back on the track to healthy living by losing excess weight naturally, safely and rapidly. By following the uniquely designed and medically supervised prescription hCG weight loss program, thousands are enjoying the freedom from the burden of unwanted and unhealthy excess weight.



hCG, a hormone that was discovered by Dr. A.T.W. Simeons in the 1950s to burn “abnormal fat”, was noted to influence rapid weight loss when used in conjunction with a very low calorie diet. Since that time, Diet Doc has significantly modernized the original outdated hCG diet, making it safer and more effective by increasing the allowable daily caloric intake to more than double that of the original hCG diet while also providing the dieter with a wider range of deliciously healthy food choices. Dieters report that the interesting diet plans maintain their interest while the rapid weight loss sustains their motivation.



Patients that are ready to lose unwanted and embarrassing excess fat will complete a health evaluation followed by a physician consult. The information collected during the assessment assists doctors in identifying and resolving any issues that may have prohibited rapid weight loss in the past. Upon physician approval, personalized, nutrient rich diet plans are uniquely created by certified nutritionists and designed to meet the individual nutritional, medical and lifestyle needs of each patient, while providing the most natural and safest method for optimal weight loss. The diet plans will be supplemented with prescription hCG, typically administered once daily under medical supervision. This powerful combination signals the brain to target stores of old and trapped fat, forcing it to be released into the bloodstream and burned as the body’s primary source of energy. Because prescription hCG is also enhanced with energy boosting Vitamin B12, as well as naturally suppressing the appetite, patients are reporting rapid weight loss without the typical dieting side effects, such as loss of energy and between meal cravings.



Losing weight can be life changing and Diet Doc’s fast weight loss experts are eager to guide each patient toward the freedom from the burden of carrying excess weight. Available 6 days per week for consultation and to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement, dieters are never alone in the journey to a slimmer and healthier body. Each patient’s diet experience is medically supervised and progress is monitored with scheduled weekly communication. Because Diet Doc utilizes the most current technology, there is no need to travel to local weight loss clinics. Patients can join the thousands that are enjoying a new slimmer and healthier body from the comfort of their own home simply by picking up the phone or logging onto the computer.



Whether travelling is in the future plans or just merely enjoying physical activities with friends and family, losing excess weight can make life more enjoyable. Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists are eager to design diet plans for those that are struggling to lose that last difficult 10 pounds to those that must lose 100 pounds or more. Each diet is unique and specific to each patient’s personal needs and compatible with almost any medical condition.



The experts at Diet Doc invite everyone that has been unsuccessful in weight loss in the past to make that lifestyle change by calling today to schedule a confidential and complementary consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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