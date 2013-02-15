Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- There is much hype surrounding hormones and weight gain and an internet search for a “hormone diet” will produce two very opposite types of diets. The first claims that hormone imbalance may be the culprit for those suffering from fatigue, memory loss and weight gain. The premise of this diet is that by practicing healthier eating habits and losing weight, the dieter will bring hormone levels back into balance. Dr. Natasha Turner, founder of “The Hormone Diet” claims that “Hormones dictate every aspect of weight loss, from appetite cravings to how well you burn and where you store fat, yet 80% to 90% of adults are hormonally imbalanced.” Although there are beneficial and healthy aspects to this diet, including stress reduction, sleep deprivation avoidance, exercise and eating healthier foods, many critics agree that this theory is not based on solid scientific evidence and cannot be scientifically proven as one’s hormones are constantly in a state of dynamic flux. Dr. Turner’s “Hormone Diet” promises the dieter a cure to a variety of problems and diseases, as well as restoring sleep, resulting in glowing skin and healthier hair - all while losing weight.



The second hormone diet internet search will provide the dieter information regarding the hCG diet plan. hCG, or human gonadotropin, is a hormone found in the developing placenta of pregnant women. Discovered in the 1950’s by Dr. A.T.W. Simeons, this powerful hormone was thought to produce rapid weight loss when used in combination with a very low calorie diet. The low caloric intake, however, caused serious health consequences for the patient. For decades, Diet Doc has researched hCG diet plans, modifying and modernizing the original diet to make it a safer and more effective method to lose pounds and inches. Diet Doc offers each client a personal diet experience, providing the patient with the necessary tools, education and guidance to achieve weight loss goals. A medical questionnaire is completed and reviewed by in-house physicians and a medical consult will be scheduled prior to hCG being prescribed. Injectable hCG is the preferred method of delivery due to its more rapid weight loss effects; however, hCG is also available in sublingual tablets. Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists will develop a personalized low calorie diet plan, specific to each patient. Diet Doc is comprised of specially trained weight loss professionals, working in collaboration and focused solely on safe and rapid weight loss for each client. Diet Doc’s hCG weight loss protocol is a state-of-the-art diet and, unlike some low calorie rapid weight loss plans, clients generally do not report abnormal hunger.



Diet Doc’s team of professional weight loss experts are committed to each patient’s safe and successful fast weight loss experience and are available 6 days per week via email or telephone to offer unlimited support, guidance and encouragement for up to one year to assure healthy weight maintenance and a future of improved health.



