Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- In the 1950s, Dr. A.T.W. Simeons discovered that hCG, a hormone that is naturally produced during pregnancy, was effective in promoting rapid weight loss when coupled with a very restrictive, 500-calorie, diet plan. Although patients were successful in losing excess fat, the dangerously low caloric intake posed very significant and serious health compromise to patients.



Diet Doc does not support Simeons’ dangerously low calorie diet protocol and distinguishes itself from its competitors by replacing Simeons’ protocol with its own scientifically researched, thoroughly updated version allowing more than double the daily caloric intake without compromising health or weight loss results. Decades of scientific research have enabled the experts at Diet Doc to develop prescription hCG diet plans that promote rapid weight loss naturally and safely, without the aforementioned side effects associated with the 500 calorie competition. The newly updated and modernized diet plans are uniquely designed by certified nutritionists and are compatible with each patient’s individual nutritional, medical and lifestyle needs. By incorporating a wide range of delicious and healthy food choices, patients find the Diet Doc hCG diet plans interesting, and the healthy, safe, and rapid weight loss motivational, ensuring continued vigor.



Patients who are committed to improving their health by losing excess fat can begin their personal life changing journey simply by picking up the phone or logging onto the computer. Because Diet Doc utilizes the most current technology, patients in even the most remote areas of the country can lose unhealthy weight while avoiding costly and time consuming visits to weight loss clinics.



Physicians will complement qualified patients’ hCG diet plans with prescription hCG subsequent to a satisfactory medical evaluation and doctor consultation. The powerful combination of the uniquely designed diet plans and the most potent form of medically supervised prescription hCG available on today’s market, instructs the release of stores of fat that have been trapped in the cells. This old, stored fat will be burned as the body’s primary source of energy.



Diet Doc’s 100% pure prescription hCG is available to clients in three convenient and easy to use varieties. While the most preferred method of hCG delivery is painless injectable hCG solution, some patients may prefer sublingual prescription hCG tablets or oral hCG drops. Regardless of the method, dieters can anticipate natural, safe and rapid weight loss without adverse side effects. Because prescription hCG injectable solution has the ability to naturally suppress the appetite, and is enhanced with energy-boosting Vitamin B12, patients are transitioning into slimmer, healthier bodies without suffering from cravings, nagging between meal hunger or energy loss.



To ensure the safest and most effective weight loss possible, each patient’s journey is medically supervised and progress is monitored with scheduled weekly consultations. This level of personal service enables the doctors to make medication adjustments should results begin to taper and to quickly identify and resolve any roadblocks that may be hindering rapid weight loss progress.



Diet Doc's hCG diet plans are uniquely designed for all shapes and sizes and for those who want to lose 10 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call the professionals today to schedule a free and confidential consultation and to join the millions who have made Diet Doc's prescription hCG diet plans the most sensible and successful solution for unwanted and unhealthy excess fat.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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