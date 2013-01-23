Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2013 -- The 17 Day Diet and Diet Doc’s hCG rapid weight loss plan have similarities. Both diets trigger fat stores and both diets stress healthy food choices. Diet Doc feels that knowledge is power and that all patients should be educated about diet alternatives before committing to a specific plan. The 17 Day Diet is a diet much like Diet Doc’s hCG diet plan in that both diets promote good eating choices and habits. The 17 Day Diet consists of four cycles, the first three lasting for 17 days each. During cycle one which is labeled “Accelerate”, the patient will drink a cup of hot water flavored with lemon each morning, drink 8 glasses of water daily and discontinue all carbohydrate intake. The purpose of this cycle is to trigger rapid weight loss by mobilizing fat stores and flushing water and toxins from the system. During this cycle, the patient will feel extreme fatigue and hunger; however, should begin to lose weight.



Cycle two of the 17 Day Diet is labeled Activate. The patient will stay on the activate cycle for an additional 17 days. The patient will continue to drink a cup of hot water with lemon juice each morning and follow the diet provided in the book. The patient must remove all skin from poultry and trim all visible fat from meat. The diet plan seems to become a bit complicated during this cycle. For instance, the patient may eat up to two eggs per day, but no more than four yolks per week. The patient is instructed to avoid all alcohol and all sugars and may not eat fruits or natural starches past 2:00 p.m.



After 34 days, the patient will reach the “Achieve” cycle. The patient may begin to add foods like pasta. The patient can expect the results to slow at this point. The patient is also expected to “ramp up” exercise such as walking, jogging, biking or aerobics classes for up to 45 to 60 minutes per day. The patient will be in the achieve cycle for another 17 days. Cycle four of the 17 Day Diet is labeled “Arrive” in which the patient may eat from any of the four cycle meal plans provided in the book and must continue to exercise in an effort to maintain rapid weight loss.



Diet Doc’s hCG diet is similar to the 17 Day Diet; however, is an all-inclusive, individualized plan that is specific to each patient. hCG is a hormone that is found in the developing placenta of pregnant women and was discovered in the 1950’s by Dr. A.T.W. Simeons to produce rapid weight loss when used in conjunction with a dangerously low caloric intake. Diet Doc has researched the diet and has modified and modernized the original hCG weight loss diet, increased the daily caloric intake, making it a proven and safe method to lose weight fast. Prior to committing to a future of improved health, each patient undergoes an extensive evaluation considering medical history, age, gender, lifestyle, and anticipated rapid weight loss goals. Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists will work with each patient to compose a personalized meal plan which, when used in conjunction with prescription hCG, will produce rapid weight loss without hunger pangs and without side effects. Any strenuous exercise during the hCG diet is not needed to produce rapid weight loss, and is actually not recommended. Diet Doc’s rapid weight loss professionals, including specially trained physicians, nurses, nutritionists, and coaches are available six days per week to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement to each patient for up to one full year. Diet Doc has helped thousands of Americans lose unwanted, unhealthy fat and transform into a future of healthy living. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plan is available by prescription only and fits comfortably into most patients' budgets.