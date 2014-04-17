Plumber in Itasca County, MN begins local online marketing campaign

Grand Rapids, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Rapids Plumbing & Heating, Inc., a trained HVAC technician and full service plumber in Itasca County, MN, has formed a marketing partnership with BizIQ, a firm specializing in small business web optimization.



In partnering with BizIQ, Rapids Plumbing & Heating, Inc. will appeal to local area customers by optimizing its online presence to rank in Google’s local search results. BizIQ will assist the company in rebranding its website for a more seamless online browsing experience, optimizing content to achieve better local search results and providing a constant source of information through its blog.



Through its newly optimized web presence, Rapids Plumbing & Heating, Inc. is seeking to cater to those local area clients in need of plumbing maintenance and repairs, as well as those seeking a competitively priced HVAC contractor for forced air services.



“We’ve been the local experts in plumbing and HVAC for decades,” said Jim Shaw, Owner of Rapids Plumbing & Heating, Inc. “And, while we still rely on the values that we’ve held highest over the years, the time has come to update some facets of our business to address the needs of digital service seekers. With the help of BizIQ and their optimization expertise, we’re hoping to reach more customers online, where we can prove our service excellence.”



Since 1982, Rapids Plumbing & Heating, Inc. has helped customers in Grand Rapids and surrounding cities with all of their plumbing and heating needs. Staffed by Master Plumbers in Itasca County, MN, the company is available 24/7 to help alleviate the stresses that come with unforeseen plumbing and HVAC problems.



The company’s services include installation, maintenance and repairs for any home products, including hot water heaters, furnaces, boilers, toilets, sinks and more. Specifically, the company specializes in pipe repair, floor heating, remodeling and can even offer assistance with new construction. Backflow testing is also available from Rapids Plumbing & Heating, Inc.



Rapids Plumbing & Heating, Inc. is a member of various organizations, including the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce, Northern Minnesota Builders Association and North American Home Builders Association, among others. The company offers free quotes on all of its services for prospective customers.



To learn more about Rapids Plumbing & Heating, Inc., its services or to schedule an appointment for service, please visit the company’s website at http://rapidsplumbingandheating.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ, its expertise regarding local search engine optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.