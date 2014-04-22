Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Rapiscan Systems, Inc.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Rapiscan Systems, Inc.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Rapiscan Systems, Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Rapiscan Systems, Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Rapiscan Systems, Inc."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Rapiscan Systems, Inc. (Rapiscan Systems) is one of the leading providers of security inspection products and solutions. Its products are used to inspect baggage, people, cargo, vehicles a4rnd other objects for drugs, explosives, weapons and contraband. The company's products are also used for the safe, accurate and efficient verification of cargo manifests for monitoring the import and export of controlled materials. Rapiscan Systems markets its products and solutions to customers and government agencies in the aviation, critical infrastructure, customs and border control, defense, event security, law enforcement and ports sectors. The company has an installed product base of over 70,000 inspection and security systems worldwide. Its operations are spread across the US, the UK, Malaysia, Finland, Australia, Brazil, Singapore and the UAE. Rapiscan Systems is headquartered in Torrance, California, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Rapiscan Systems, Inc.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/153134/rapiscan-systems-inc-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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