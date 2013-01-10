Rapper Bo Fadeez Nutz Releases Controversial New Single "Pakistan P---Y"

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- Bo Fadeez Nutz, an up and coming rapper from Crown Heights, Brooklyn has released his newest single, “Pakistan P---y.” The track is a tongue in cheek ode to the beauties of women from the Middle East, though Bo Fadeez pulls no punches and certainly minces no words.



“Yo, Al Queda, Don’t blow me up for this one!” the track begins, and then the back beat starts to bump. The melody lines are uniquely tough and dark, in the tradition of Ice Cube and Snoop, utilizing plenty of minor chords and sounding not unlike the theme from the Halloween movies played on a flute. While the music is excellent, however, the main attraction is still Bo’s lyrical wit and good humor – not to mention, of course, his thorough appreciation of the female form.



“This single that’s coming out is talking about how hot Pakistani chicks is,” writes the Brooklyn artist. “And they is. We always hear about every other race of chicks but we never hear about middle eastern broads. So I said, what the hell, I’ma make a song about them.”



Bo Fadeez Nutz names Biggie, Jay-Z, Eminem, and Ludacris as main influences, all of which are easy to distinguish in his music. In addition to comparisons to the aforementioned Notorious B.I.G. and Ludacris, though, longtime fans of Lil’ Wayne, 50 Cent, and Wiz Khalifa are also taking notice of him.



“I’ve been writing rap songs since the first grade,” writes Bo Fadeez. “I used to hear guys spit on Video Music Box, Rapcity, Flavor Videos and shows like that, and I was like, what they doing is cool. So I started to write myself, and just had a blast doing it. Once I did my first show, I knew I wanted to do this for the rest of my life.”



