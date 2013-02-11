Rapper RAWSON Unleashes New Single 'Dont Let Me Son U'

Oklahoma City, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- When people are asked about what they would like to do for a living, they usually tend to answer that question with a downward response uncomfortably pushing there dreams back because they went through some trials and tribulations and easily forgot there passion.



About RAWSON

RAWSON Are a talented up and coming artist producer and songwriter. He has been rapping since the age of 9 and now has a production company "rawsonmusik" some of his influences include Nas, Notorious B.I.G., Big L, M.O.P, Wu-Tang, Kool G Rap and Jay-Z. Rawson has performed and opened up shows for notable rap groups such as D-block, Dipset and AZ and has been on few underground Mixtapes with Dj young cee. Music has always been always his passion.



