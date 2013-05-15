F-One the Don Cuts Himself and Swears on His Blood

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Known in the internet media world as the “faceless rapper,” F-One the Don cuts himself to promote the music video of his latest single, “Wave Like the Queen”, which was released on May 4th.



Founder and CEO of BMH Records F-One the Don is known for covering his face in his online music videos, thus creating an enigmatic image and earning the title “the faceless rapper”.



F-One the Don began posting videos of his freestyle rap performances on youtube in 2009. It wasn't until a few of his videos were featured on worldstarhiphop.com, when he began to receive significant recognition. His online success reached its first peak July 2012 with the release of his single “Beat Junkie”, which garnered more than 1 million views worldwide.



F-One the Don’s latest single “Wave Like the Queen” was released on May 4th and includes the music video featured below.



About F-One the Don

F-One the Don is the CEO and founder of BMH Records, based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. You may find his latest videos on worldstarhiphop.com, and several mixtapes on http://mixtapepass.com.