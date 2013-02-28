Raptim Indonesia Provides Cheap Tour Packages to Holyland, Israel

Jakarta, Indonesia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Raptim Indonesia is an affiliate member of Raptim offices around the world. The company provides travel and tour services to different parts of the world. Pilgrimage Tour, Leisure Tours with flight and hotel packages that any traveler would like to have. Tour package are arranged for the comfort of each traveler. They can get to different holy lands around the world without experiencing any hustle.



Tours to different holy lands will become an ultimate lifetime of every person, Raptim Indonesia tour package (Tour ke Israel) and services are absolutely great.



All registration needs $300 and settlement of schedule of tours is not later than three weeks prior to departure. The amount of payment is calculated based on the exchange rate during the day of payment or after the transfer of payments the Raptim received the payment. Raptim Indonesia Tour Package includes Economy class air trip, Accommodation in 3-4 star hotels, 3 times a day meal during the travel schedule, and Luggage with maximum weight twenty kilogram per person.



Excess luggage, airport taxes, and personal expense is not included in the tour package. A person is responsible for their all personal expenses. The Raptim Indonesia tour package includes Egypt, Europe, Asia, and other places where there is a pilgrimage. The company also offers leisure tour packages to domestic and foreign tourists.



The terms and responsibilities of Raptim Indonesia are in effect to all tour packages. If unnecessary circumstances occur all tour schedules either pilgrimage or leisure tour are subject to change of schedules for the safety of all customers. Raptim Indonesia Travel and ours will help you book plane tickets and book a hotel accommodation both domestic and international. The system realtime accepts direct orders through direct phone calls. Everyone can experience a one of a lifetime leisure tour experience in Bali, Turkey, Egypt, Israel, and other different places.



Raptim Indonesia also offers Honeymoon tour packages. All honeymoon tour packages either domestic or international tour’s provides great service and luxurious accommodation for honeymoon couples. Raptim Indonesia Travel and Tour packages will properly benefit all tourist to become worry free in the schedules of their travel tour guides are very knowledgeable and they will be happy to help you in all your needs. One of the customers of Raptim Indonesia said “I was very impressed by the timely schedule of the tour, I was able to attend Christmas Eve Mass at the Church of St. Peter Square Vatican my family was very pleased by the hotel accommodation the company has provided for us.”



For more information about Raptim Travel and Tours, log on to http://www.raptim-indonesia.co.id/ . All services and tour packages will provide a once in a lifetime tour experience.



Company: PT RAPTIM INDONESIA

Address: Jl. Cut Meutia No. 8 Jakarta 10340, Indonesia

Contact: 021-31935585 (Ticketing), 021 – 3146210 (Tours)

Website: http://www.raptim-indonesia.co.id/