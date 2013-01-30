Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp. (NASDAQ:RPTP) Investor Alert: Investigation over Executive Pay

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long term investors in shares of Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp. (NASDAQ:RPTP) was announced concerning whether certain officers and directors of Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp. breached their fiduciary duties by paying certain top officials at Raptor Pharmaceutical excessive compensation.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp. (NASDAQ:RPTP), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain directors and officers of Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp. harmed the company by agreeing to pay certain of Raptor Pharmaceutical’s senior officers and executives excessive compensation.



Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp. (NASDAQ:RPTP) reported that its Net Loss increased from $37.19 million for the 12 months period that ended on August 31, 2011 to $38.64 million for the 12 months period that ended on August 31, 2012.



Shares of Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp. (NASDAQ:RPTP) traded in early 2012 as high as $7.79 per share but declined in November 2012 to as low as $4.45 per share.



The compensation over certain top officials at Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp. increased between its Fiscal Year 2010 and 2011. For instance, the CEO’s total compensation increased from over $355,000 in the FY 2010 to $964,000 in the FY 2011.



On Jan 24, 2013, NASDAQ:RPTP shares closed at $5.57 per share.



