Raquel Rodriguez to Appear at Downtown LA Art Extravaganza

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- Raquel Rodriguez and The Big Guys bring their popular original brand of R&B, Blues and Soul to the Artwalk Extravaganza at Garret Morris’s Blues and Comedy Club in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, November 8. The action kicks off at 9:00pm, will continue until 2:00am and takes place at 501 Spring Street in the King Eddie Ballroom of The Alexandria.



About Raquel Rodriguez

Inspired by the likes of Etta James, Amy Winehouse, Adele, and others, Raquel Rodriguez has distinguished herself as a rising star in the competitive L.A. music scene. An alumnus of L.A.’s highly prestigious Hamilton High School Academy of Music, in 2009, Rodriguez auditioned for and gained entrance into one of the most selective jazz studies programs in the nation - USC’s famed Thornton School of Music. In the spring of 2012, Raquel successfully received her B.M., Music Industry degree with a minor in Jazz Studies.



Winners of the 2012 National College Battle of The Bands, RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ AND THE BIG GUYS, are in high demand. Raquel’s soulful delivery of songs from many genres is the group’s trademark and rests on the foundation of technical and artistic excellence from all band members.



About Garrett Morris’ Downtown Blues and Comedy Club

Since being established in 2007, by Garrett Morris and Kevin Garnier, Garrett Morris’ Downtown Blues and Comedy Club has survived changes of location as well as other challenges. However, their soul is always on display. Providing a venue for outrageous standup comedians and some of the best music in the region, Morris and Garnier plan to be a mainstay in the continuing resurgence of downtown LA. (http://bluesandcomedy.com/)



Info. for Raquel Rodrigues can be found at the following:

EPK: http://artistecard.com/RaquelRodriguez

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/rqlrod?fref=ts

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RQLROD

Bandcamp: http://rqlrod.bandcamp.com/album/raquel-rodriguez-ep

Reverbnation: http://www.reverbnation.com/raquelrodriguez