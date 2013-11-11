Rare 4-Letter Dot Com Domain Name for Sale :UOMR.com

Stanton, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Four letter domain names are no longer available as many companies have made their brand names using only four letter dot com domains. For example eBay, uBid, xBox are some of the world famous domain names whichare now recognized in every household.



Now a rare (1 of 456,976), aged, four/4 letter dot com domain is up for sale. No other four lettered domain name can be purchased new since they were bought up in 2007. The domain name available is www.uomr.com.



There are many benefits of having a short four lettered domain name like:



- Quick recognition

- Easily remembered by customers

- Short URL to type

- Easy to pronounce and catchy

- Great for short brand name



While the sheer amount of combinations drastically increases with 4 letters, such domains are very hard to find and register.Hundreds are being claimed daily by big name registrars, traffic tasters, online businesses and end users.The domain name www.umor.com can be used for online businessesfor exampleUOMR can represent Ultimate Online Marketing Resources for an online marketing firm.



A short domain name is the most easy to remember and provides a memorable identity to the company. Many companies have made it big with short domain names likeiPod, Digg, Hulu, Bebo, Tivo, and Bing.They reach a wider audience as people can easily identify the name with the business due to the short appealing name. A short domain name decreases the chances of being mistyped and incorrect redirection drastically.



“It is always better to have a shorter domain name. When I started my company I added my business name in the domain name. Everything went well until my friend advised me that when she incorrectly did not type the last letter ‘S’, she was redirected to another similar website. God knows how much of my business was redirected to my competitor who kept the name as singular while mine was plural. The one letter ’S’ had the potential to take away my business. I then went for an abbreviation and am happier!!”— Kate Kimberly, Los Angeles.



For any online business, websites are their direct link to the public worldwide. Domain names are the way to reach them online. The shorter the name, the wider the reach. So go ahead and purchase the shortest domain name available for purchase before the offer closes.



Media Contact:



BrianRobinson.com

P.O. Box 1212

Stanton, CA 90680

Name: - Brian Robinson, Sales

http://www.brianrobinson.com

Phone Number: 888-519-2929

Email ID: info@brianrobinson.com