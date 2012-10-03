Cleansing the Air with Rare Earth Minerals

Palm Coast, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2012 -- Healthy indoor air is paramount for a family's good health, particularly for those who are susceptible to breathing ailments, along with children, infants and seniors. Numerous government-funded studies have indicated that the air we breathe in our homes, and office is frequently more polluted than outdoor air. In fact, indoor air is sometimes a cause of greater health problems than the contaminated air we encounter outside.



People that work at home spend about 90% of their time indoors, as do mothers, infants and seniors. Energy conservation has led us to build homes and offices that restrict the amount of air circulating throughout our homes, thus adding to poor indoor air quality. The result is we are forced to breathe whatever air is contained within the area that we live or work.



Correcting Poor Indoor Air Quality is Important



Most of us already know that poor indoor air quality (IAQ) can cause all sorts of health problems. The air you and your family breathe can be affected by vaporized gases (including tobacco smoke, pet dander, mold, bacteria; cooking fumes; aerosols and airborne dust).



The U.S. market for indoor air quality products is projected to reach approximately $7.3 billion in 2012, and nearly $9.2 billion in 2017, a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The market consists of fragrance sprays, ozone equipment and Ionizers just to name a few. All IAQ products require either replacement parts, electricity, maintenance or filters.



A New Use for Rare Earth Minerals



Years of research and testing have found that a blend of naturally-occurring minerals that possess unique electrical properties, which produce a small electric field, consisting primarily of electrons. These airborne electrons convert the suspended particles and liquid cation molecules into anions. The converted anions are the first steps in the antimicrobial process and the basis for which commercial Ionizers and ozone generators have been marketed and sold for years.



Air-ReNu is an inexpensive eco-friendly one application solution to improving indoor air quality and eliminates bacteria, viruses, smoking odors, pet odors and urine odors. Air-ReNu is a blend of natural rare-earth minerals made from a variety of elements, including aluminum, iron, magnesium, sodium, potassium and lithium. These minerals are finely ground then mixed with paint. When the paint is applied to a wall of a home, Air-ReNu works 7/24/365 cleansing the air of impurities and removing odors. If you are seeking a long-term solution to air quality and odor control, Air-ReNu is the answer.



