Rare Earth (RE) Industry Information Management in China, 2014 - 2018: Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Rare earth is a set of 17 chemical elements while the price of medium and heavy rare earth elements is over 10 times higher than that of light rare earth elements because of the scarcity.



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China began to massively export rare earth at low prices in the 1990s due to the low cost, including labor cost and environmental cost, which ceased the mining of rare earth in most countries in the world. Its reserves of rare earth once took 71.1% of the global reserves while the percentage declined to 23% in 2012. However, over 80% of the global RE is supplied by China.



There are three major production bases built around three major RE mines in China, including the Northern China RE production base built around the mixed RE mine in Baotou represented by INNER MONGOLIA BAOTOU STEEL RARE-EARTH HI-TECH CO. and Gansu Rare Earth New Material Limited-Liability Company, the medium and heavy RE production base built around the Southern China ionic mine represented by Guangzhou Pearl River Smelter and JAMR, and the bastnaesite production base built around the bastnaesite mine in Mianning, Sichuan.



China launched the license system of RE export quotas in 1998. In recent years, Chinese government starts to cut the amount of export enterprises and quotas as well as the annual yield of rare earth. The gross export quota of rare earth set by Ministry of Commerce of China for domestic enterprises declined from 50,000 tons in 2005 to 34,000 tons in 2008. It continues the downward trend and fell to approximately 21,590 tons in 2014. Decrease in the export quota results in increasing amount of smuggling. It is estimated that the annual export volume of rare earth will exceed 20,000 tons in China.



On March 26, 2014, WTO ruled that the export management measures of RE, tungsten and molybdenum in China, including the tariff, quota and restrictions on enterprises, violated relevant provisions. The plaintiffs are the U.S., EU and Japan. The verdict stated that the export restrictions of rare earth failed to protect natural resources and be implemented with restrictions on production and consumption. The export quota system may be abolished in China.



The annual production capacity of RE separation enterprises exceeds 0.3 million tons in China while the annual demand is lower than 0.15 million tons, of which 0.1 million tons is from domestic market. The global consumption of rare earth is estimated to reach 0.3 million tons in 2020 due to rapid development of the high-tech industry. The production volume of rare-earth magnet, luminescent materials, hydrogen storage materials and polishing materials in China ranks the first in the world. Meanwhile, the rare earth industry is expected to grow as demand of downstream consumers increases.



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Through this report, the readers can acquire the following content:



- Supply and Demand Status of Rare Earth

- Global Trade Status of Rare Earth

- Government Policies of Rare Earth Industry in China

- Export Status of Rare Earth in China

- Smuggling Status of Rare Earth in China

- Price Trend of Rare Earth in China

- Key Enterprises in China Rare Earth Industry

- Prospect of China Rare Earth Industry



Table of Content



1 Relevant Concepts of Rare Earth Industry

1.1 Definition and Classification

1.1.1 Definition

1.1.2 Classification

1.2 Distribution and Production Capacity of Rare Earth Mines

1.2.1 Global Distribution of Rare Earth

1.2.2 Global Production Capacity of Rare Earth

1.3 Application Fields of Rare Earth



2 Supply and Demand of Rare Earth in China, 2009-2013

2.1 Development Process of Rare Earth Industry in China

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Production Capacity of Rare Earth Mines in China

2.1.3 Consumption of Rare Earth in China

2.1.4 Price Trend of Rare Earth in China

2.2 Development Environment of Rare Earth Industry in China

2.2.2 Policy Environment

2. 2. 2 Economic Environment

2.3 Global Consumption of Rare Earth

2.3.1 Overview of Global Consumption

2.3.2 The U.S.A.

2.3.3 Japan

2.4 Export of Rare Earth in China

2.4.1 Analysis of Rare Earth Export from China

2.4.2 Stealing and Smuggling of Rare Earth in China



3 Analysis of Downstream Application Fields of Rare Earth, 2009-2014

3.1 Rare-earth Magnet

3.1.1 Production Status of NdFeB

3.1.2 Applications of Rare-earth Magnet

3.2 Rare Earth Luminescent Materials

3.2.1 Production Status of Rare Earth Luminescent Materials in China

2.2 Applications of Rare Earth Luminescent Materials in China

3.3 Rare Earth Hydrogen Storage Materials

3.4 Rare Earth Polishing Materials

3.5 Rare Earth Catalytic Materials



4 Key Enterprises of Rare Earth Industry in China, 2013-2014

4.1 Baotou Iron & Steel (Group) Co., Ltd.

4.1.1 Enterprise Profile

4.1.2 Operation Status

4.1.3 Development Strategies

4.2 China Minmetals Corporation

4.3 China SinoSteel Group Corporation

4.4 Grirem Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.

4.5 Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earth Group Co., Ltd.

4.6 Leshan Shenghe Rare Earth Co., Ltd.

4.7 Jiangyin Jiahua Advanced Material Resource Co., Ltd.

4.8 Yixing Xinwei Leeshing Rare Earth Co., Ltd.

4.9 Aluminum Corporation of China Limited

4.10 Jiangxi Rare Earth and Rare Metals Tungsten Group Corporation

4.11 Ganzhou Chenguang Rare Earths New Material Co., Ltd.

4.12 Yiyang Hongyuan Rare Earth Co., Ltd.

4.13 Gansu Rare Earth Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.

4.14 Shandong Pengyu Industrial Co., Ltd.

4.14 Xuzhou Jinshi Rare Earth material Factory

4.15 GUANGDONG ZHUJIANG RARE EARTHS CO.,LTD.

4.16 Liyang Solvay Rare Earth New Materials Co., Ltd.

4.17 Baotou Solvay Rare Earth Co., Ltd.

4.18 Huhhot Rongxin New Material Smelting Co., Ltd.

4.19 Baotou Sande Battery Material Co., Ltd.

4.20 Zibo Jiahua New Materials Resource Co., Ltd.



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5 Prospect of Rare Earth Industry in China, 2014-2018

5.1 Factors Influencing Development

5.1.1 Policy Environment

5.1.2 Economic Environment

5.2 Market Prospect

5.2.1 Forecast on Production Capacity

5.2.2 Forecast on Output Volume

5.2.3 Forecast on Demand

5.3 Forecast on Investment Opportunities



Chart Categories of Rare Earth

Chart Applications of Rare Earth in Traditional Industries

Chart Applications of Rare Earth in Functional Material Industries

Chart Production Volume of Rare Earth in China, 2005-2013

Chart Major Enterprises of Rare Earth Mines in China

Chart Development Process of Rare Earth Quota System in China

Chart Number of Legal Exporters of Rare Earth in China

Chart Export Quotas of Rare Earth in China, 2008-2014

Chart Export Quotas of Light Rare Earth in China, 2008-2014

Chart Export Volume of Rare Earth in China, 2008-2013

Chart Export Value of Rare Earth in China, 2008-2013

Chart Enterprises with Export Quotas of Rare Earth in China, 2014

Chart Major Manufacturers of NdFeB in China, 2014

Chart Major Manufacturers of Rare Earth Luminescent Materials and the Production Capacity in China, 2014

Chart Major Policies of Rare Earth Industry in China, 2008-2014

Chart Government Departments of Rare Earth Industry in China

Chart Forecast on Production Volume of Rare Earth in China, 2014-2018

Chart Global Emerging Regions in Need of Rare Earth



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