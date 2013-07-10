Rarely Seen Fashions to Appear at La Jolla Fashion Film Festival's Red Carpet

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- The La Jolla Fashion Film Festival, the world’s largest gathering of fashion film professionals and home of the International Fashion Film Awards, takes place July 26-27 2013. In a rare opportunity for movie goers, they will be able to see up close the trending fashion creations the film stars are wearing on the giant screen.



One outfit that will be on display is a black lace dress from designer Femme D’Armes featured in Sybil Steele’s “Forward Miles” and worn by Sarah Ruba, an R&B singer. In the film Sara is on a dreamlike journey and can be seen falling back into a pile of leaves, wearing the lacy number.



Also on display, from Stewart Mclennan’s “J’attends”, is a brown-toned ensemble comprised of loose dress pants, a glimmering top, and extravagant fur coat worn by Mariah Bonner. Mariah began ballet training when her family moved to Paris and after a vigorous class, as she walked along the Champs Elysées, she was approached by a model scout. At that point Mariah, took a sharp turn toward modeling and began travelling throughout Europe working for magazines such as Elle and Vogue.



The high priestess Tilda, played by model Milena Ilena in “Desire Without End”, is seen raising the beautiful Scarlet to life from a cocoon, only to have her progeny turn and painlessly dispatch her. Foreshadowing her demise, she wears a powdered face and textured yellow dress that will be shown on the Red Carpet.



The Queen’s dress created specifically for “Lovers Game”, a film that will be debuting at the festival, will also be on display. The dress was designed by Peterphan Label, and combines fine handwork techniques with futuristic digital technology. Towards the end of the film, the queen can be seen walking confidently toward her opponent in this elaborately constructed dress.



The Red Carpet will take place 6:00 pm- 7:45 pm on Friday July, 26 and Saturday, July 27 at the Museum of Contemporary Art in La Jolla.



