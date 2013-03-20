Raser Technologies, Inc (RZTIQ.PK) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Against Auditor Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- An investor in shares of Raser Technologies, Inc (RZTIQ.PK) filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado over alleged violations of Federal Securtiies Laws by Raser Technologies’ auditors Hein & Associates LLP.



Investors who purchased a significant amount of shares of Raser Technologies, Inc (RZTIQ.PK) between March 17, 2010 and April 29, 2011, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: May 7, 2013. Investors with a substantial investment in shares of Raser Technologies, Inc (RZTIQ.PK) should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges that Raser Technologies’ audited financial statements, which were contained within the 2009 Form 10-K and 2010 Form 10-K and which were distributed to the investing public between March 17, 2010 and April 29, 2011, were not presented fairly in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles.



Shares of Raser Technologies, Inc (now OTC: RZTIQ.PK) rose in January 2011 to $0.36 per share but fell on April 27, 2011 to $0.064 per share.



Then on April 29, 2011, Raser Technologies, Inc and its wholly-owned subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of Title 11 of the United States Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.



