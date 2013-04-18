Raskin Twins Go Viral - Launch International Concert Tour and Album for 2013

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- The Raskins are not the first stars to come out of the YouTube generation and they will not be the last, but these talented twin brothers won’t be wasting any time capitalizing on their newfound cyber celebrity. The two brothers will celebrate with an international concert tour in 2013 with a first stop in Sydney, Australia. “This is our first jaunt ‘Down Unda’ and we are really excited to connect with some of our international fans,” said Logan Raskin, the older brother by a mere 12 minutes.



Keeping in line with current celebrity trends, The Raskin Twins are marketing their own clothing brand scheduled to debut this Spring, but that is secondary to their first love-music. “We are finally in the studio again and have cut our first full length LP, There and Back," said Roger Raskin. “ The LP along with the clothing line will be available on our new website, which we will also have debut in the Spring."



As part of their current hectic schedule and travel plans, the brothers are also shooting a new music video for their latest single, Need Another Hero, starting the first week of April. Also in that same month, they will be playing live on Fox TV in Berlin, Germany, and the program is set to air across all of Europe.



The Raskins were raised in the heart of New York City. Starting early in life in the popular and highly touted NYC club scene, the brothers were born into music. Their father was a Broadway stage star and their mother a jazz great in her own right. The pair has carried on the family tradition, bringing the Raskin name into the 21rst century by independently marketing their brand of mainstream rock music using Internet technology and social media sites like YouTube, ReverbNation (currently ranked as one of the top music groups in Los Angeles), and Facebook. “Music has always been a major part of our lives. Our music sings of our own personal life experiences tied to a unique sound,” Roger Raskin continued, “the Internet has made it possible for us to reach our fans on a global level.”



Much of their music goes into movie soundtracks and trailers with their licensing being a major part of their music base, but live performance is in their genes. “We have to play live and connect with the fans,” Logan Raskin said with Roger nodding in agreement.



With the massive growth of their Facebook page, hundreds of thousands of Twitter Followers, and millions of YouTube views, it’s a great time for a band like The Raskins. Now, they are setting their sights on connecting with even more people via the Internet when their debut album There and Back drops next month.



The Raskins videos, music, and other merchandise is available at the Official Website http://www.TheRaskins.com.



