Raspberry Ketone Acclaimed as One of the Most Powerful Weight Loss Supplement

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- One of Choice Nutrition Supplements latest products – Raspberry Ketone Drops with African Mango has been receiving stellar reviews from its users. It is now considered one of the most effective weight loss supplements today and is also fairly inexpensive in comparison to similar products. Just recently, Raspberry Ketone Drops with African Mango has been one of Choice Nutrition Supplements most ordered products in the market and its popularity continues to grow.



Raspberry ketone works by increasing your body’s ability to metabolize food at a faster rate. This is accomplished by facilitating the production of more adiponectin in your body. Adiponectin is a hormone which is responsible for lipolysis, or the process of breaking down fats. With increased adiponectin levels, your body starts to think that it’s thin which in turn stimulates a more efficient metabolism. Unlike most weight loss supplements, Raspberry Ketone Drops with African Mango is in liquid form, which makes absorption three times faster than most weight loss capsules and pills. African mango is known to help hasten the weight loss process by suppressing your appetite and also helps regulate your blood cholesterol level.



“Adiponectin is a hormone that naturally tricks your body into acting like it’s thin. People who are thin naturally have more adiponectin and when you put weight on, you reduce the ability of this hormone to function and for that reason you actually end up with a body that behaves like its fat, you begin storing fats in lots of places.” – Dr. Oz



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com