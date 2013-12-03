Raspberry Ketone and Adiponectin Work Together for Fast and Healthy Weight Loss

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Raspberry ketone and adiponectin may be the answer to people’s search for fast, yet healthy weight loss.



Traditionally, individuals seek natural weight loss by starting a strict diet plan and performing routine exercise. Because this requires much discipline and patience, few can usually sustain that. However, with the help of research and technological advancements, natural weight loss does not have to be frustrating and complicated. Natural weight loss can easily be achieved with the help of raspberry ketone and adiponectin.



Extracted from red raspberries, raspberry ketone promotes fast, natural and healthy weight loss by increasing the levels of adiponectin in the body. Adiponectin is a fat-derived hormone that speeds up metabolism. Thin individuals typically have higher levels of this hormone. By taking the weight loss supplement, those wanting to lose weight can increase the levels of this hormone in their bodies, thus making them act as if they are thin.



Another role of raspberry ketone and adiponectin in regard to weight loss is that they curb appetite. Weight loss efforts should include a natural appetite suppressant as living on a low-calorie diet every day for a long period of time can be difficult to sustain. Without an appetite suppressant, old eating habits resurface and it is not uncommon to gain back any pounds that have been shed.



“Raspberry Ketone Ultra delivers what it promises. It curbs my appetite and prevents me from eating in between meals. After two weeks, I have lost 5 pounds and feel positive I will reach my weight loss goal. The capsules are easy to swallow and even have a hint of raspberry flavor. I have felt no side-effects and plan to order this product again.” – David B, Raspberry Ketone Ultra user



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared toward living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com