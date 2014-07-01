Raspberry Ketone Becomes More Than Just a Weight Loss Supplement, Health Experts Say

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- One of the most prominent weight loss supplements today is Raspberry Ketone. For more than 5 years it has been closely related to weight loss. Based on a study conducted in 2005, it was found asserted that ketones are responsible for boosting the metabolism of fats in the body. Moreover, it was also found out in a study conducted in 2008 that the ketones extracted from raspberries contain various antioxidants which is also found in synephrine and capsaicin. According to health experts, it is these antioxidants that makes weight loss possible with the use of Raspberry Ketone by converting the fat deposits in the body into much useful energy. With this, it is said that Raspberry Ketone is highly efficient when it comes to increasing the body’s energy levels which will greatly aid in weight loss through increased stamina and endurance while doing regular workout regimens.



Other benefits of Raspberry Ketone is currently being tested and researched today. One particular research conducted by Ehime University showed that Raspberry Ketone may be able to help patients diagnosed with breast cancer through the help of antioxidants. According to scientists, these antioxidants can help slow down the growth of cancer cells and may prolong patient’s life. Another said benefit of Raspberry Ketone is that it could help prevent various health problems and diseases. According to various studies, the supplement can help the production of a hormone that protects the body against type-2 diabetes. It is also said that it could reduce the build-up of fatty plaque in the arteries which may also prevent various cardiovascular problems as well.



More and more researches are being conducted when it comes to discovering the many benefits of Raspberry Ketone . Consequently, it is considered by many health experts as one of the most effective fat busters in the market right now.



“Raspberry Ketone Ultra delivers what is promises. It curbs my appetite and prevents me from eating in between meals. After two weeks, I have lost5 pounds and feel positive I will reach my weight loss goal. The capsules are easy to swallow and even have a hint of raspberry flavor. I have felt no side-effects and plan to order this product again.” – David, Raspberry Ketone Ultra user



