Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Raspberry Ketones assist the body’s metabolism by increasing the core temperature, thus improving the efficiency and ability of the body to continue to burn fat without changing eating habits. Raspberry Ketones can help everyone lose weight effectively and safely. Diet Doc now offers the nation’s only prescription strength Raspberry Ketone diet pills, a welcome addition to the already impressive collection of essential vitamin and mineral supplements available to Diet Doc clients. Raspberry Ketone in prescription strength delivers even more of the astounding weight loss potential from this natural fat burning catalyst.



Raspberry Ketones is a natural organic compound that has been shown to accelerate weight loss. By assisting the body’s metabolism and increasing the core body temperature, this supplement improves the efficiency and ability of the body to burn fat. In addition, Raspberry Ketones increase the levels of norepinephrine, a hormone which increases the breakdown of triglycerides, or stored fat, into free fatty acids. Raspberry Ketone diet pills also stimulate Adiponectin, a hormone which regulates blood sugar and improves insulin resistance. Raspberries hav Raspberry Ketone diet pills e long been regarded as a “super food”, containing vitamins, minerals, and polyphenol antioxidants, ranking them near the top of all fruits for antioxidant strength. By helping with blood sugar control, Raspberry Ketone diet pills help address one of the major challenges for people with metabolic syndrome, pre-diabetes, and type II diabetics.



Diet Doc’s enduring goal is to provide the most effective and safest prescription strength fast weight loss products. The company achieves this partly by manufacturing all prescription diet pills and products in FDA approved pharmacies in the United States, as well as continuing to produce innovative new prescription formulations of effective fat burning catalysts like raspberry ketone and green coffee bean extract. In addition to 100 mg of Raspberry Ketone in each capsule, Diet Doc’s prescription strength Raspberry Ketone diet pills contain 1000 mcg of vitamin B12 offering the patient an additional source of energy while increasing fat metabolism, along with 100 mg of L-Carnitine, helping the body transport fat out of the fat cell more efficiently. Less effective Raspberry Ketone supplements are available without prescription; however, only Diet Doc’s prescription Raspberry Ketone diet pills contain the most effective formulation of active ingredient required to produce fast weight loss.



When the prescription hCG diet plans are complemented with Diet Doc’s prescription strength diet aids, such as Raspberry Ketones, patients are noticing the loss of pounds and inches in the most difficult and stubborn areas, such as the hips, thighs, underarms and belly. Combining decades of scientific research along with the knowledge of specially trained fast weight loss professionals, Diet Doc has helped thousands of Americans lose weight safely by providing the nation’s leading all-inclusive, medically supervised hCG diet plans. Prescription hCG will be dispensed subsequent to an extensive evaluation and doctor consultation to be used with nutritionist-designed individually personalized diet plans that are specific to each patient’s dietary and nutritional needs. Available in injectable solution, sublingual tablets and oral drops, the most preferred method of hCG delivery is injectable solution due to its ability to produce more rapid results.



Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans promote fast weight loss without the side effects and potential risks of other, possibly invasive, alternatives. At a fraction of the cost of most diet plans, Diet Doc has plans available for even the tightest budget, making weight loss affordable for almost everyone.



