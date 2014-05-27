Raspberry Ketone Drops Caters to Consumers' Demand for a Fast-Acting Weight Loss Supplement

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Raspberry Ketone Drops by Choice Nutrition Supplements caters to the need of consumers for a fast-acting weight loss supplement. This allows consumers to lose weight within a shorter period of time without compromising their health.



Losing weight faster than usual is what a lot of people aim for. However, it may be difficult to achieve that without some help along the way. A weight loss supplement such as raspberry ketone may help people lose weight with less hassle as it may help the body burn fat more efficiently. This takes place because it may regulate the levels of adiponectin in the body. Adiponectin is a hormone produced by the fat cells, and those who have high levels of it tend to be leaner than those who do not. It may also suppress appetite by increasing one’s sensitivity to leptin.



That Raspberry Ketone Drops is taken as liquid makes it one of the fastest-acting weight loss supplements today. While it contains raspberry ketone, which is considered an effective weight loss ingredient, it has a very fast absorption rate. This makes a lot of difference in terms of its efficiency because when a supplement is absorbed by the body faster, there is not much of the ingredients it contains is wasted. According to page 1542 of the Physician’s Desk Reference, 85% to 90% of the ingredients contained in liquid supplements are absorbed by the body in 22 to 30 seconds. In pill supplements, on the other hand, only 10% to 20% of the ingredients are absorbed by the body.



Raspberry Ketone Drops is safe as much as it is efficient. It is manufactured exclusively in the USA in a GMP certified and FDA registered facility by a dietary supplements manufacturer consumers can trust.



“I just started to use this product in my long journey to get back to my "fighting weight". So far it suppresses my appetite which is a really big thing. I have lost a few pounds and feel good about that. It’s an easy routine to keep up so I know I will be able to stick with this, I have failed at the starvation type diets and I hurt my knee so that is my excuse not to go to the gym. It says it will reduce cholesterol which I have not had tested in a while but if it does, that will be huge. I will keep using this and I will win!” – Helen H., Raspberry Ketone Drops Customer



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com