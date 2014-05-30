Raspberry Ketone Drops Continues to Be the Top Choice for Individuals Aiming to Lose Weight

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Orlando, Florida – According to the US National Census, the number of people diagnosed with obesity had increased by 35% for the past 5 years. Hence, more people are aiming to lose weight and are more particular in choosing the right supplement. Among the various weight loss supplements that had been the leading choice in the health and fitness market is the Raspberry Ketone Drops. It continues to be the top choice among consumers.



Raspberry Ketone Drops is a type of supplement that was derived from raspberries and other sweet-saromatic fruits. The extracts of raspberries are processed, distillated and then bottled into Raspberry Ketone Drops. This process is made intrinsically in the state-of-the-art laboratories of Choice Nutrition in US.



Adiponectin is a type of protein utilized by the human body to control metabolism. Higher concentrations of this protein in the human body are correlated with lesser fat deposits. Scientific research done by Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Michael Roizen, authors of the best-selling YOU series, have shown that raspberry ketones had decreased the amount of fat cells on the body. Furthermore, the study observed a higher rate of excretion of adiponectin in comparison to control subjects.



Raspberry ketone raises the adiponectin levels in the human body. Consequently, adiponectin accelerates metabolism thus fat cells are burned rapidly. These fat tissues are divided into smaller entities, hence eliminating them through time. In addition, it can also improve insulin sensitivity, burn more calories, control appetite, and increase muscle productivity.



Made exclusively in the USA in a GMP certified and FDA registered facility, Choice Nutrition Supplements Raspberry Ketone Drops is a dietary supplement that may help eliminate fat hence promoting weight loss over time. The reported benefits are promising: lower cholesterol, increased sensitivity to insulin and, weight loss.



“What does a raspberry ketone do that’s so miraculous? Raspberry ketones head for all the fat cells in your body, no matter where they are – in your butt, thighs or belly, and make them available for use as energy. Through a process which affects the levels of adiponectin within those cells, raspberry ketones help your body use up fat cells.” – Dr. Mehmet Oz, Cardiovascular Institute & Complementary Medicine Program at NY Presbyterian



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com