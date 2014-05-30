Raspberry Ketone Drops Introduced by Recent Study as a Potent Weight Loss Supplement to Combat Diabetes

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- The American Physiological Society recently concluded that diabetes is a disease connected with weight in general. According to the US National Census, more than 90% of patients that were recently diagnosed with diabetes have body masses higher than the usual. Being fat or obese can affect the confidence level of a person but recovering back the normal weight is a difficult ordeal for many. But according to the American Physiological Society, by losing weight one can prevent diabetes or at the very least help manage the disease if the person is having it already. Hence, with the help of Raspberry Ketone Drops, weight loss and prevention of diabetes may be achieved.



Raspberry ketone drops is the latest weight loss supplement in the market with promising elements and potential benefits. It contains state of the art fat burning factors and antioxidant properties that may be used to detoxify the human body.



Raspberry ketone contains a substance that strengthens the energy of a hormone called adiponectin. It plays a major part in the regulation of insulin and blood sugar. It aids in the metabolism of body fats that would result to weight loss.



The hormone adiponectin, released by fatty tissues in the body, sends signals to the brain to increase the metabolic process while not disturbing the appetite of the person. Hence, these signals lead to weight loss. This data can be used for the forthcoming knowledge and management of diabetes according to the author Rexford Ahima, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Pennsylvania, Diabetes Center.



Established in the USA in a GMP certified and FDA registered facility, Choice Nutrition Supplements Raspberry Ketone Drops is a solution that has been processed intricately to as much as possible help people lose weight without harming or disrupting their eating patterns or appetite.



“The good news is that you can outwit your evolutionary biology by taking Raspberry Ketone Drops for weight loss that I developed with Michael Roizen, MD, for our book YOU: On a Diet.” - Dr. Mehmet Oz, Cardiovascular Institute & Complementary Medicine Program at NY Presbyterian



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com