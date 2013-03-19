Raspberry Ketone Drops - New 15% Discount & Free Shipping

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- Nutrition and wellness company, Feeling10 just announced today a 15% discount and free shipping on their popular raspberry ketone drops weight loss supplement.



Feeling10 released this brand new all-natural product a few weeks ago in response to consumers increasing demand for this popular weight loss supplement.



According to Feeling 10 CEO & President, Jack Paisley, “Very few people even knew about raspberry ketones until several ‘celebrity’ Doctors and daytime talk shows starting discussing the benefits of raspberry ketones”.



Since then, raspberry ketones have been flying off the shelves. However, not all products are created equal.



Feeling10 has been warning consumers about the dangers of buying low grade raspberry ketone imported from China.



That’s why Feeling10 has worked closely with an independent laboratory to produce a grown-in-the-USA raspberry ketone that is available in a highly-concentrated liquid. The liquid form of this supplement ensures maximum absorption by nearly 98 percent – compared to only 3%-20% absorption when using pills.



Mr. Paisley claims, “You simply place a few raspberry ketone drops under your tongue and it’s absorbed almost instantly into the bloodstream, skipping the entire digestive process”.



Ever since these raspberry ketone drops were made available, the demand has been steadily increasing. A growing number of customers report a noticeable energy boost and a reduction in appetite after taking raspberry ketone drops for just a few days.



Jack Paisley says, “Summer is right around the corner and this is a great opportunity to try raspberry ketone drops to slim down while saving a few dollars during checkout”. This is 100% USA-made product produced by a reputable company with great raspberry ketones reviews.



Raspberry Ketone Drops from Feeling10 are only available exclusively through Amazon.com



To claim your instant 15% discount and free shipping on Feeling10 Raspberry Ketone Drops visit Amazon.com using this weblink:



http://www.amazon.com/Raspberry-Ketones-Liquid-All-Natural-Absorption/dp/B00B4PWFE4



Then, type in this promo code during checkout on Amazon.com: GIVEME15



About Feeling10

Feeling10 is all about helping you to look, feel and be your absolute best through improved wellness, nutrition and supplementation. All products, include their flagship raspberry ketones weight loss supplement, are manufactured here in the USA and are designed to give you the results you want, the quality you demand, at a price that makes sense. Your satisfaction and happiness is guaranteed.



Media Contact:

Nicole Hershwell

press@feeling10.com

Houston, TX

http://www.feeling10.com