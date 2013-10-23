Raspberry Ketone Drops Promotes Natural Weight Loss and Overall Wellness

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Raspberry Ketone Drops, one of the best selling weight loss supplements available today, has the perfect formula for a natural, healthy, and fast weight loss. Made of natural ingredients, it helps people lose weight quickly by blocking the formation of fat in the body and suppressing appetite. In addition, it helps lower cholesterol and regulates blood sugar levels, thus promoting overall wellness.



What makes Raspberry Ketone Drops an efficient natural weight loss supplement is that it helps block the formation of fat by speeding up the body’s metabolic process. And, a faster metabolism means more fat being burned in a shorter period of time. This is achieved with the help of adiponectin, a protein hormone that has been found to be in high concentrations among thin people. Aside from raspberry ketone, this weight loss supplement also has other natural ingredients that have been found to promote natural and healthy weight loss. African mango and garcinia have both been clinically proven to burn fat and suppress appetite. The combination of these ingredients also promotes overall health as they help lower cholesterol, regulate blood sugar levels, and give a feeling of cheerfulness and satisfaction.



Furthermore, this supplement is available in liquid form, making it more effective. According to page 1,542 of the Physician’s Desk Reference, liquid drops are absorbed by the body three times faster than pills.



“Adiponectin is a hormone that naturally tricks your body into acting like its thing. People who are thin naturally have more adiponectin and when you put weight on, you reduce the ability of this hormone to function, and for that reason you actually end up with a body that behaves like its fat and you begin storing fat in lots of places.” – Dr. O.Z.



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared toward living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com