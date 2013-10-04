Raspberry Ketone Drops Recommended for Menopausal Women

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Women who reach the menopause stage tend to gain weight because of the hormonal changes in their bodies. As the level of estrogen levels go down, their metabolic rates decrease. Also, they are prone to being exposed to prolonged stress and depression, which can cause them to resort to eating foods that contain high amounts of sugar and carbohydrates. However, with the help of natural weight loss supplements, they can take charge of their own bodies and fight weight gain. One of these supplements is the Raspberry Ketone Drops by Choice Nutrition Supplements .



Menopausal women greatly benefit from Raspberry Ketone Drops because it boosts the levels of adiponectin in their bodies. Adiponectin is a fat-derived protein hormone, but unlike other fat-derived hormones such as leptin, its levels are negatively correlated to a person’s body fat mass. This means that thin people have high levels of adiponectin, increasing their metabolic rates. Because menopausal women’s metabolism is slow, trying to lose weight through regular exercise may not work as much as it worked before they reached menopause. Thus, they have to exert extra time and effort, and they may not be able to do that because of certain factors. But, when they take raspberry ketone liquid drops, their metabolism just goes faster without having to exercise regularly.



Also, Raspberry Ketone Drops contains African Mango, which has been found to suppress appetite. Because the weight loss supplement gives menopausal women the energy boost they need when they are stressed or depressed, they do not crave for foods that contain high amounts of sugar and carbohydrates. Indeed, Raspberry Ketone Drops helps women lose weight naturally or prevent weight gain by speeding up their metabolism and suppressing their appetite.



“Adiponectin is a hormone that naturally tricks your body into acting like it’s thin. People who are thin naturally have more adiponectin and when you put weight on you reduce the ability of this hormone to function and for that reason you actually end up with a body that behaves like its fat and you begin storing fat in lots of places.” – Dr. Oz



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com