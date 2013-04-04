Raspberry Ketone Is Now Available to Buy on the UK High Street

Preston, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Following its overwhelming popularity over in America, Raspberry Ketones have found their way across the Atlantic Ocean and are experiencing the same high demand over here. Their fame amongst celebrities and the general public alike comes in part to their feature on Dr. Oz’s award winning television show, where they were showcased for their potential to help individuals lose weight fast.



Dubbed as “world’s number one miracle in a bottle” by the trusted medical doctor, he explains how the compounds in this wonder pill are 100% naturally sourced from red raspberries, making them a tough supplement to contend with. The results from Raspberry Ketones when combined with a healthy diet and exercise have been seen to begin to work in as little as one to two weeks as the amount of calories you burn each day increases. Working right down at a molecular level, they increase adiponectin levels in the body, a hormone produced by the fat cells known to augment the processing of fatty acids in the blood stream. An increase in plasma adiponectin harnesses the ability to increase the breakdown of fat. Thus these little capsules have been found to aid weight loss through the stimulation of the metabolic system, accelerating fat burning whilst simultaneously increasing natural energy levels, enabling you to get more from your workouts.



Adiponectin also has been found to stimulate the levels of insulin in the body, cutting down on blood sugar and maintaining a high metabolic rate. As added bonuses, Raspberry Ketones are thought to be beneficial for the immune system; help to cleanse the body of toxins and free radicals; as well as improving general circulation, promoting augmented sleeping patterns and alertness during the day.



Whilst Raspberry Ketones are sourced from the fruit, it would be deleterious to consume the 180 raspberries needed to obtain the same 200 mg serving found in our product. Since their arrival in the UK, health stores are now struggling keep up with the ceaseless requirement for supply placed upon them. However, at Health Rack, you will find the highest quality ketone packed into each capsule, uniquely formulated to help you to lose weight and keep it off.