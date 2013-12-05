Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Raspberry ketone naturally suppresses appetite, thus helping individuals promote a healthy and fast weight loss experience. With this ability, it is indeed one of the top weight loss supplements available in the health and wellness market today.



Extracted from red raspberries, raspberry ketone is a metabolite compound that has been proven to possess weight loss properties. One example is the way it suppresses appetite, addressing people’s problems with regard to controlling their cravings for food in between meals. This is important as people who are on a weight loss program, which often include a strict diet, may not be able to sustain a low-calorie diet throughout the duration of their weight loss efforts.



One way how raspberry ketone curbs food cravings is that it increases leptin sensitivity. Leptin is a fat-derived hormone responsible for giving the brain a signal that a person has enough energy in their fat cells to engage in normal metabolic processes. The more sensitivity to leptin a person is, the more their cravings for food are suppressed.



Additionally, raspberry ketone also promotes fast weight loss by speeding up an individual’s metabolism. This happens because the weight loss supplement boosts the levels of adiponectin in the body, a hormone that regulates metabolism. The higher the levels of adiponectin a person has, the quicker their fat is being burned.



“Raspberry Ketone Ultra delivers what it promises. It curbs my appetite and prevents me from eating in between meals. After two weeks, I have lost 5 pounds and feel positive I will reach my weight loss goal. The capsules are easy to swallow and even have a hint of raspberry flavor. I have felt no side-effects and plan to order this product again.” – David B, Raspberry Ketone Ultra user



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared toward living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com