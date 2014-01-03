Raspberry Ketone Promotes Long-Term Weight Loss Success

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Raspberry ketone Ultra proves to be one of the most recognized weight loss supplements today as it promotes long-term weight loss success.



Individuals who have lost weight may find themselves regaining those unwanted pounds they have shed, and this can certainly be very frustrating. One reason for this is that they cannot sustain a low-calorie diet every day for a long period of time, eventually relapsing and going back to eating large amounts of food. Therefore, there is a need for a supplement that helps individuals maintain a healthy weight for a long period of time. And, with the help of innovation and technology, a supplement that addresses that need has been made available, and that supplement is known as raspberry ketone.



The main weight loss property of the supplement is that it speeds up metabolism. And, the faster one’s metabolism becomes, the faster they shed excess pounds. Perhaps all weight supplements promise this. But one advantage of raspberry ketone over other supplements is that is naturally suppresses appetite, and this is the main reason why it promotes long-term weight loss success. Indeed, it is one the most formidable weight loss supplements in the health and wellness community today.



“I was a bit skeptical at first after having tried raspberry ketone from a different manufacturer whose product caused me to be bloated/gassy, have horrible acid reflux etc, and I actually gained weight. So I then purchased this product. I don't own a scale, but I can tell you, after a few weeks of taking this product, my clothing no longer fits me tight around my waist and legs. I seem to have more energy. I haven't been bloated or nauseous. I'm not eating as much and it's helped me to become regular and I haven't experienced any acid reflux either. This is a product that you have to be patient with. I eventually plan to add exercise and change my diet as well, but for now, I am very happy with this product and have just ordered my second bottle.” – JG, Raspberry Ketone Ultra customer



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared toward living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com